Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Size Worth $7,165.92 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (PAP Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy, Cervical Biopsies, Cystoscopy, and Others) and Service Provider (Diagnostics and Research Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Clinics, and Home Care services) and Geography", published by The Insight Partners, the global cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is projected to reach US$ 7,165.92 million by 2028 from US$ 5,141.25 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5,141.25 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 7,165.92 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 160 No. Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Service Provider, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Abbott; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; QIAGEN; Hologic, Inc.; DYSIS Medical Inc.; Femasys Inc.; Guided Therapeutics, Inc; Cooper Companies, Inc.; and BD are among the key companies operating in the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market. Leading players are adopting various strategies, such as the launch of products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In November 2021, Hologic Inc launched Genius Digital Diagnostics System for screening cervical cancer in Europe. The next generation screening system combines deep earning-based artificial intelligence (AI) with latest volumetric imaging technology to assist the identification of pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells in women.

North America held the largest share for the Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market in 2021. The regional market growth is attributed to the high awareness about disease prevention among women in the region and many initiatives launched to prevent cervical cancer, which has increased the reach of insurance coverage for cervical screening tests, especially for low-income women.

Cervical cancer has a significant mortality rate (almost 50%), which can be lowered with early detection and prevention. Precancerous alterations offer opportunities for prevention and treatment because disease progression is often delayed. However, due to a lack of awareness or access to diagnostic services, many cases are detected at later stages of illness progression. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a primary cause of cervical cancer that is typically transmitted through sexual contact. There are over 100 HPV strains, and 13 of which are high-risk or carcinogenic. The active gene - E6 or E7 - determines whether an HPV strain is high or low risk. E6 binds to p53, causing proteolytic destruction. E7, on the other hand, binds to retinoblastoma; the binding displaces previously attached transcription factors, resulting in the cell cycle being stopped and apoptosis regulation being inhibited. The HPV test detects human papillomavirus in cervical cells. Other screening approaches employed in low-resource areas of developing countries are HPV DNA testing and visual inspection. Cervical screening on a regular basis aid in an early detection of cervical cancer, lowering the mortality rate from the disease. Every three years, all women between the ages of 21 and 65 are advised to have a Pap test, and women between the ages of 30 and 65 are advised to have both a Pap and an HPV test. In terms of revenue, this type dominated the cervical cancer screening market in 2021, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on type, the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented into PAP testing, HPV testing, colposcopy, cervical biopsies, cystoscopy, and others. The PAP testing segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the HPV testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Cancer has emerged as a leading cause death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was the first leading cause of death in people of age below 70 years in 183 countries and fourth leading cause of death in 123 countries worldwide in 2019. In addition, according to data published by the WHO in March 2021, ~10 million deaths occurred in 2020 due to different cancer type. The market under consideration has shown significant expansion, which can be linked to the rising frequency of cervical cancer among women worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer kills more than 270,000 women each year. Cervical cancer mortality rates are greater in poorer nations due to late discovery of the disease. The market is predicted to rise due to the increasing acceptance of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of cervical cancer.

The increasing prevalence of cancer has created burden on the healthcare systems across the world. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global burden of new cancer cases is estimated to reach ~ 27.5 million by 2040, and the disease likely to be a cause of ~163 million deaths by that year. Factors such as lifestyle changes, smoking, reduced physical activities, and uncertain health and climatic conditions are likely to lead to even greater burden of cancer in the world in the coming years. Therefore, it is essential to control and prevent the increasing number of cancers worldwide.

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the service providers, the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented into diagnostics and research laboratories, hospitals and clinics, specialty clinics, and home care services. In 2021, the diagnostics and research laboratories segment held the largest share of the market, and the market for the same is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

