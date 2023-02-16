Cervical Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the cervical cancer drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hetero, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Allergan plc, Biocon Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Novartis AG.

The global cervical cancer drugs market will grow from $23.24 billion in 2022 to $24.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cervical cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $30.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The cervical cancer drugs market consists of sales of Alymsys (Bevacizumab), Bevacizumab, and Bleomycin Sulfate.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Cervical cancer drugs refer to the drugs or medications that are used to treat cervical cancer.This treatment is effective in killing cancer cells in the majority of body parts because the chemicals enter the bloodstream and can travel to practically all parts of the body.

Cervical cancer is a medical condition in which there is a tumor formation in the lower portion of the uterus which is known as the cervix.

North America is the largest region in the cervical cancer drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the cervical cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of cancer in cervical cancer drugs are squamous cell cancer and adenocarcinoma.Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is a kind of skin cancer that starts in the squamous cells.

The epidermis, or the outermost layer of the skin, is made up of thin, flat cells called squamous cells. The different types of drugs include avastin, bevacizumab, blemocin, blenoxane, and others and are distributed through various channels such as hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

The increasing prevalence of HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) in women is driving the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market.Women with HIV positive have a greater risk of cervical cancer than the general population.

Nearly 18 million women have tested HIV positive globally, HIV weakens the immune system which increases the likelihood of cervical cancer.Women with HIV have an increased chance of being diagnosed with cervical cancer because the count of the protein CD4 goes down.

According to a survey conducted by the National cancer institute, a person with HIV is three times as likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The lack of awareness and other misconceptions about cervical cancers hinder the growth of the cervical cancer drug market.A lot of cervical cancer-related deaths among women are due to late diagnosis of the disease.

The lack of awareness leads to avoidance of the disease; this ignorance causes delayed diagnosis and medication/treatment.According to, a study conducted at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), in Nigeria, about 318 women from the general outpatient clinic were interviewed to assess the level of awareness of cervical cancer.

The level of awareness for cervical cancer was 22.6% and 17.9% for screening tests, with major sources of information being health talks and hospital staff.

The cervical cancer drugs market is experiencing several significant trends that help in efficient and targeted treatment of the disease including advances in drug delivery.One such trend is the use of drugs that can be delivered directly from the vagina such as drugs using vaginal formulations such as gels, creams, pessaries, rings, films, and tablets.

These drugs ease the localized treatment of cervical cancer.The formulation of these drugs is in such a way that they get easily absorbed into vaginal tissue and reach the site of action.

For instance, companies introduced vaginal gels such as Cidofovir gel and 851B Gel into the market to treat cervical cancer.As per the reports by the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)'s Clinical Trials Registry, 851B Gel is in the trial phase.

Whereas Cidofovir gel, sold under the brand name Vistide is already a success in the market. In addition to the above-mentioned gels, drugs such as ISA101, AGEN2034, and Z-100 are in pipeline and promise growth in the cervical cancer drugs market.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the safety and effectiveness of cancer drugs in the market. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee process evaluation and clinical trials of cancer drugs requested by the FDA. The Division of Oncology Products 1 (DOP1) regulates the investigation, application, and licensing of a new drug for gynecological cancers. Various clinical trials are done for the approval of cervical cancer drugs. Under the title 21CFR314, subpart H regulates the approval of new drugs that are for serious illnesses.

In August 2022, GSK, a UK-based pharmaceutical company acquired AffinivaxInc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, GSK Company wants to expand its portfolio in the development of drugs by using various technologies.

AffinivaxInc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company operating in various drug delivery including cervical cancer drugs.

The countries covered in the cervical cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The cervical cancer drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cervical cancer drugs market statistics, including cervical cancer drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cervical cancer drugs market share, detailed cervical cancer drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cervical cancer drugs industry. This cervical cancer drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

