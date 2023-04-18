Cervical Cancer Screening Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $34.92 Billion by 2028 at a 4.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cervical Cancer Screening Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cervical Cancer Screening Market is expected to be US$ 34.92 Billion by 2028 according to the publisher.

One of the most prevalent cancers in women worldwide is cervical cancer, and improving patient outcomes requires early screening and identification. The market for cervical cancer screening, which offers goods and services to identify and prevent cervical cancer, is expanding quickly. Cervical cancer is most commonly diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44, with an average age of diagnosis of 50. There is an increasing need for reliable screening techniques due to the rising frequency of cervical cancer.



Increased public awareness, the aging population's expansion, and technological breakthroughs in screening have all been significant drivers of the cervical cancer screening industry. There is a higher demand for cervical cancer screening services because governments and nonprofit organizations aggressively promote screening programs and raise public awareness. In addition, given that older women have a higher chance of acquiring cervical cancer, the aging population is also anticipated to increase the demand for services for cervical cancer screening.



Cervical Cancer Screening Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% from 2022 to 2028



There are invasive and non-invasive screening techniques available in the cervical cancer screening market. Colposcopy and biopsy are invasive procedures, although pap smears and HPV tests are not. Cervical cancer is detected using one of three screening methods. There are tests for Pap Smears, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), and visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA). The most prevalent screening method for cervical cancer is the pap smear, which has been around for a while. HPV testing, on the other hand, is more accurate and can detect precancerous lesions early. Thus its use has recently expanded.

Given that HPV is virtually always the cause of cervical cancer, the HPV test has been approved as a second screening test for the disease (human papillomavirus). A high-risk HPV infection is more likely to result in cervix pre-cancers and cancers, as determined by the HPV test. It is possible to utilize the HPV test in conjunction with the Pap test or alone (primary HPV test) (called a co-test). As per this research report, Worldwide Cervical Cancer Screening Market was valued at US$ 26.7 Billion in 2022.



North America holds the highest share of Pap Smear and the HPV Market



The market for cervical cancer diagnostic tests worldwide was dominated by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The American Cancer Society revealed both encouraging and alarming 2023 cancer statistics due to significant recent advancements in cancer prevention and screening in the United States (ACS). There will be 609,820 cancer deaths and 1,958,310 new cancer cases in the US in 2023, according to the American Cancer Society. The cervical cancer screening market in the US is a billion-dollar sector with a wide range of participants, including medical technology firms, insurance companies, diagnostic labs, and healthcare providers.



Cervical Cancer screening technology advancements have also significantly influenced the global cancer screening industry. The advent of new, more sensitive tests has boosted the accuracy of cervical cancer screening, resulting in earlier diagnosis and better patient outcomes. As a result, countries such as China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the rest of the world are focusing on the early detection and prevention of cervical cancer illness. Other nations collaborating in this initiative include France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, and the United States.



The cervical cancer screening market is likely to expand more in the next years, owing to rising public awareness, an older population, and technological developments. With the rising frequency of cervical cancer, women must be screened on a regular basis to detect and prevent the illness at an early stage. The cervical cancer screening market offers a variety of goods and services to assist women in obtaining the treatment they require to enhance their health outcomes.



Company Analysis



Companies are also investing in research and development to create new screening technologies that can detect cervical cancer at an even earlier stage. Some companies operate in the cervical cancer screening market, including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Siemens AG, Quest Diagnostics, Roche, Hologic Corporation, and Cardinal Health.



The official release of a 'human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling solution' in the areas accepting the CE mark will occur in June 2022, according to F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a multinational healthcare corporation based in Switzerland. The main benefit of this test kit is HPV screening, which can identify women at an increased risk of getting cervical cancer.



Supplier of in-vitro diagnostics SANSURE BIOTECH INC. announced in January 2022 that the China National Medical Products Administration had approved its 'HPV DNA Diagnostic Kit (HPV 13+2)' (NMPA). The kit was created using cutting-edge magnetic bead technology and more than 13 different high-risk genotypes to guarantee that it can screen for cervical cancer.



Pap Smear Tests Market

HPV DNA Tests Market

VIA Tests Market



Company Analysis



