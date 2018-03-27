Cervical Cancer Screening Is The Focus Of New PSA From Stand Up To Cancer, Rally Health And ATTN:

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), digital health company Rally Health, Inc., and media company ATTN: have launched a new video public service announcement (PSA) to increase awareness about the importance of screening for the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer. The PSA is part of SU2C and Rally Health's ongoing "Get Screened Now" campaign promoting cancer screenings.

The video PSA – 3 Things That Can Be More Challenging Than Protecting Yourself From Cervical Cancer – takes a humorous approach to help viewers learn about the different ways to screen for cervical cancer, and the steps they can take to help prevent the disease. The PSA reinforces the point that there are easy things one can do to help to protect against the disease.

In the video, a young woman describes how simple it is to get screened for cervical cancer compared to "more difficult" tasks such as waking up in the morning or attempting challenging yoga poses. She explains that getting the recommended routine Pap test once every three years – for average-risk women ages 21-65 – is much easier than having to wash stacks of dishes every day. The goal of the PSA is to help demystify getting a Pap test. The video also discusses HPV testing and informs viewers that both boys and girls should start receiving the HPV vaccine as recommended at ages 11 or 12.

Cervical cancer was once one of the most common cancers affecting U.S. women, but dropped to 14th in frequency, according to the National Institutes of Health. Not only can a Pap test detect cervical cancer at an early stage when it is most likely to be successfully treated, the Pap test can also help identify cervical abnormalities that can be addressed before they develop into cancer. With the introduction of the PAP test, the incidence of invasive cervical cancer declined dramatically, and routine screening keeps the incidence and death rates for this disease relatively low.

"Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. We hope this PSA reminds people how easy it is to keep it this way with regular screening and HPV vaccination," said Stand Up To Cancer President and CEO Sung Poblete, Ph.D., RN. "We are so grateful to Rally and ATTN: for working with us in the fight against cancer."

"While it might seem counterintuitive to use humor to address a subject as serious as cervical cancer, the video makes it clear through several good laughs that it's easy to get screened for cervical cancer," said David Ko, president and COO, Rally HealthSM. "We're on a mission to reach as many people as possible with the message that taking the simple step of getting screened for this and other cancers can potentially save lives."

"ATTN: is thrilled to join Stand Up to Cancer and Rally to spread awareness about the preventability of cervical cancer, " said Taryn Crouthers, ATTN:'s Head of Brand Partnerships. "We're always looking to shine more light on critical health issues and by covering the importance of screenings, we hope this video can start a conversation and get people to take action."

SU2C and Rally Health launched their GetScreenedNow.org campaign in 2016 to help people find out which cancer screenings are recommended for them and to take the pledge to get screened. As part of the collaboration, SU2C and Rally Health launched a series of video PSAs featuring actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, singer LeAnn Rimes, actress Felicity Huffman, and actor and comedian Martin Short. Stand Up To Cancer and Rally Health also teamed up with ATTN: and actress and SU2C Ambassador Jaime King to release a PSA about sunscreen and skin cancer prevention.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by film and media leaders who utilize the industry's resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, and to increase awareness about cancer prevention as well as progress being made in the fight against the disease. As SU2C's scientific partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and a Scientific Advisory Committee led by Nobel Laureate Phillip A. Sharp, PhD, conduct rigorous, competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and provide expert review of research progress.

Current members of the SU2C Council of Founders and Advisors (CFA) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, Ellen Ziffren, and Kathleen Lobb. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, has served as SU2C's president and CEO since 2011.

For more information on Stand Up To Cancer, visit www.standuptocancer.org

About Rally

Rally Health, Inc., is a consumer-centric digital health company that makes it easy for individuals to take charge of their health and collaborates with health plans, providers, and employers to engage consumers. The company's flagship offering is Rally®, a digital health platform that offers a suite of online and mobile solutions that help consumers manage their health and health care needs: Rally EngageSM focuses on personalized health and wellness support; Rally Choice® is a benefits marketplace; and Rally Connect® offers care provider search and cost transparency. Nearly 30 million consumers have access to the Rally platform through 200,000 employers and payers such as UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Health Alliance, and others. With offices in Washington D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Denver, the team behind Rally Health has been working together since 2010 to transform the consumer health and wellness industry. For more information, please visit www.RallyHealth.com.

About ATTN:

ATTN: is a media company that breaks down important societal topics and conversations into digestible, entertaining videos and series across all platforms. We are leaders when it comes to reaching people who want context on the issues and conversations that matter to them.

