Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2017-2027

The cervical cancer portfolio contains a total of 169+ assets that are in various phases of development. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for cervical cancer are in the Phase II stage. The distribution of the pipeline drugs across Phase I-IV is dominated by Phase II (35.5%), followed by Phase I (31.36%), and then Phase III (7.10%).



Cervical Cancer Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Scenario

The clinical trial portfolio contains 282+ trials in various phases of development. The majority of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for cervical cancer are in Phase II, with three drugs in the NDA/BLA stage.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of problems for cervical cancer have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 94% of issues in Phase I-II and only 6% in Phase III-IV. The U.S. has a substantial lead in the number of cervical cancer clinical trials globally.

The U.K. leads the primary European markets, while China has the top spot in Asia. Based on the efficacy demonstrated with pembrolizumab and the significant role of PD-L1 in cervical cancer, various anti-P.D.-(L)1 agents are currently under investigation as first-line therapies in cervical cancer. For instance, Atezolizumab and prolgolimab (BCD-100) combined with chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab and pembrolizumab with chemoradiotherapy are ongoing. In addition, several trials are examining novel combinations in this space.



According to estimates, the diagnosed incident cases of cervical cancer were high in China, followed by the U.S. and Japan in 2020. The increasing prevalence of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) in women is driving the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. Women with HIV positive have a greater risk of cervical cancer than the general population.

Nearly 18 million women have tested HIV positive globally; HIV weakens the immune system, which increases the likelihood of cervical cancer. Surgery is the standard of care for the treatment of early-stage, while chemoradiation is the most common treatment modality for locally advanced disease.

In the U.S., the approvals of Keytruda as first-line therapy and Tivdak as second-line therapy in 2021 wholly altered the treatment paradigm for recurrent and distally metastatic disease. Before the approval of Keytruda in the first line, patients received chemotherapy with Avastin, which remains the treatment of choice outside the U.S.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Early Detection of Disease: More than 90% of cervical malignancies occur due to HPV infection (human papillomavirus), which can be diagnosed through smear screening. The Pap smear test, the most effective tool for diagnosing HPV in the early stage, is the most revenue-generating segment.



Increasing Prevalence of Cervical cancer: The market study has been witnessing considerable growth, attributed to the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer among women worldwide. In 2018, an estimated 570 000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide, and about 311 000 women died due to improper detection at the early stages of the disease.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

Drug Class: Chemotherapeutic drugs are expected to dominate the global cervical cancer therapeutics market. However, the targeted therapies are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Recently approved biological drugs such as Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Tivdak (tisotumab-vedotin-tftv) are expected to drive the targeted therapies segment during the forecast period.



Histology type: Among the histology type, Squamous cell Carcinoma is expected to account for a significant share of the global cervical cancer therapeutics market. However, Adenocarcinoma is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to its aggressive nature.



Age Group: Among the Age group, women aged 50 years are expected to account for a significant portion of the global cervical cancer therapeutics market share. However, women between the age of 30 - 49 years are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



Distribution type: Among the distribution type, Retail & Specialty pharmacy services are expected to dominate the cervical cancer therapeutics market. According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Specialty Pharmacy Task Force, more than 80% of managed care organizations reported contracting with specialty pharmacy providers for their oncology business, and 51.4% reported using a single, preferred specialty provider for all limited-distribution drugs.



Geography: The U.S. dominates the cervical cancer therapeutics market due to the rise in the healthcare affordability in the U.S., rise in the knowledge and rise in the awareness amongst the people, and rises in the technological advancement in this region. However, China is expected to grow faster with a high CAGR in the cervical cancer drug market due to a rise in healthcare access and quality, increased awareness about disease management, and rising healthcare expenditure. The trend of biosimilars in emerging markets, such as China and Japan, could potentially alter the therapeutic landscape in this region.

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

The cervical cancer treatment market is dominated by many companies offering generic drugs and particular pharma/biotech companies offering patented/commercial drugs for treating cervical cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the antiangiogenic agent bevacizumab (Avastin) to treat persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer in 2014. This marked the arrival of biologics in this treatment landscape. Avastin was approved in Europe and Japan in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The FDA approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in 2018 and Tivdak (tisotumab-vedotin-tftv) in 2021 to treat cervical cancer. Although generic products continue to capture significant market share, the arrival of biologics and other targeted therapies indicates a paradigm shift in this therapeutic space through the forecast period.

REPORT COVERAGE

Detailed overview of cervical cancer, including disease definition, classification, diagnosis, and treatment pattern.

Overview of the global trends of cervical cancer in the eight major markets (8MM)

Historical, current, and projected patient pool of cervical cancer in the eight primary markets (8MM) for 2018-2027.

Age group, Histology, Drug Class, and Drug Distribution type segmentation of cervical cancer in the eight major markets (8MM)

Market Share of the market players, Company profiles, product specifications, and competitive landscape.

Comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints.

Detailed overview of therapeutics pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and geography type for cervical cancer across all clinical stages.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipelines projects along with the reasons across cervical cancer

Coverage of significant milestones (products approvals/launch timelines, clinical trial result publication, regulatory designations, licensing & collaborations, research & development progress of pipeline assets) in the cervical cancer space.

