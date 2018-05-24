Cervical Dysplasia Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cervical Dysplasia Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global cervical dysplasia market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.



The research is a combination of primary and secondary research.Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails.



Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.



Growth rates for each segment within the global cervical dysplasia market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.



A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cervical cancer market.



Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2017 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of services.



Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for technologically advanced services, product innovation, and increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.



Cervical Dysplasia Market: Segmentation

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been further segmented into two major segments namely, diagnosis tests and diagnostic devices.Diagnosis segment further sub-segmented into Pap smear test, HPV test, and Biopsy.



Moreover, colposcope devices are considered as diagnostic devices for cervical dysplasia market in this report. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, private gynecological offices, research & academic institutes and ambulatory surgical centers.



Cervical Dysplasia Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global cervical dysplasia market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region.



These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and Mexico.



The report also profiles major players in the cervical dysplasia market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.Key companies profiled in the report include F.



Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and company, OncoHealth Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., and Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd, exhibit the largest geographical outreach with presence in cervical dysplasia product categories.



The global cervical dysplasia market is segmented as follows:



Global Cervical Dysplasia Market Revenue, by Diagnosis

Diagnosis Test

Pap Smear Test

HPV Test

Biopsy

Diagnostic Device

Colposcopy



Global Cervical Dysplasia Market Revenue, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Private Gynecologists' Offices

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Global Cervical Dysplasia Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa



