Cervical Dysplasia Market Size Worth $936.4 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 7.5%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cervical dysplasia market size is expected to reach USD 936.4 million by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5% From 2021 – 2028. A rise in the vulnerability of women diagnosed with cervical dysplasia and growing awareness among people for investing more in getting regular check-ups for their health are the key factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, medical practitioners are also working to improve their functional systems to effectively manage the disease diagnosis and monitoring, which in turn boosting the overall development of the market. A rise in the number of awareness programs and initiatives for spreading the importance of the early diagnosis of the disease is further complements the growth of the market.

Request for a sample copy at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cervical-dysplasia-market/request-for-sample

Key trends Observed in the Cervical Dysplasia Market

By diagnosis , the growth of the global market is led by the diagnostic tests segment , which includes the contribution of a huge share in the market. Growing awareness about cervical dysplasia and the substantial rise in cancer screening programs in developing and developed countries helping the segment to grow.

, the growth of the global , which includes the contribution of a huge share in the market. and the substantial rise in cancer screening programs in developing and developed countries helping the segment to grow. Based on end-user , the hospital segment dominated the cervical dysplasia market and contributed the largest revenue share. The segment's growth is attributed to the presence of technologically advanced diagnostic devices and the availability of various reimbursement policies. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure has also enabled hospitals to get equipped with technologically advanced diagnostic systems.

, the dominated the cervical dysplasia market and contributed the largest revenue share. The segment's growth is attributed to the and the availability of various reimbursement policies. Furthermore, has also enabled hospitals to get equipped with technologically advanced diagnostic systems. Regionally , the market gains a majority of share from total revenue from developed regions such as Europe and North , which almost account for more than 80% of the overall market. This trend is projected to remain strong during the forecast period.

, the market gains a majority of share from total revenue from , which almost account for more than 80% of the overall market. This trend is projected to remain strong during the forecast period. Increasing fund investments by governments to successfully launch the healthcare screening programs in developed countries for preventing incidences of cancers are the major booster for the overall development of the global cervical dysplasia market.

For instance, in January 2020, both Japan pharmaceutical giants ASKA Pharmaceutical and KinoPharma entered into a collaborative agreement for the development and commercialization of drug candidates for cervical dysplasia in the market, which is under preclinical phase under KinoPharma. Under the agreement, ASKA would obtain exclusive rights to sell the drug in the Japanese market and will help later in co-developing potential drug candidates and KinoPharma in return will receive upfront payments for the exclusive licensing.

Get Full Research Summary on "Cervical Dysplasia Market": https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cervical-dysplasia-market

Regional Developments:

North America held a dominant position in the market for cervical dysplasia and is expected to account for a major share over the forecast period. The growth of the market in the North America region is driven by increasing awareness of cervical dysplasia screening coupled with technological advances in screening devices and other supporting equipment. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the region's improving healthcare infrastructure and encouraging government funding for cancer research. In the coming years, emerging markets such as India and China are expected to experience significant growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Increasing investment for product development by leading market players is propelling the market growth and posing a positive challenge for other players to come up with product advancements. The faster approval for products by regulatory bodies is creating a positive environment for players to expand their operations. Some of the key industry players are Abbott Laboratories, OncoHealth Corporation, Inc., Hologic, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Qiagen N.V., Micromedic Technologies Ltd., and DYSIS Medical Ltd.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Medical Device and Healthcare Companies

Medical Device and Healthcare Companies Demand Side: Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO)

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free to Ask Our Industry Experts at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cervical-dysplasia-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market research has segmented the cervical dysplasia market report on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Cervical Dysplasia, by Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Diagnostic Tests

HPV Test



Pap Smear Test



Biopsy Test

Diagnostic Devices

Colposcope

Cervical Dysplasia, by End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cervical Dysplasia, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

List of Key Players of Cervical Dysplasia Industry:

Qiagen N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

DYSIS Medical Ltd.

Micromedic Technologies Ltd.

OncoHealth Corporation, Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Roche

Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry by Polaris Market Research

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Lateral Flow Assays, Dipsticks, Microfluidics, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays); By End-Use (Clinics, Hospitals, Home, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Laboratory); By Product; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product [Professional and Over-The-Counter (OTC)]; By Technology (Agglutination, Solid Phase, Lateral Flow, and Other Technologies); By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Sample Type (Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swab, Oropharyngeal (OP) Swab, Nasal Swabs, Blood, Others); By Product & Service Type; By Test Type; By Mode; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 - 2027

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research