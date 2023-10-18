CervoMed Announces Oral Presentation at CTAD 2023 Highlighting Phase 2b Neflamapimod Program for the Treatment of Patients with Dementia with Lewy Bodies

Oral neflamapimod has the potential to reverse synaptic dysfunction, improve neuron health and slow or prevent disease progression, which would make it the first disease-modifying treatment in DLB

Phase 2b RewinD-LB study underway; completion of enrollment planned in 1H 2024, and topline primary efficacy results in expected in 2H 2024

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for degenerative diseases of the brain, today announced it will present deeper insights highlighting the neflamapimod clinical development program, including findings in phase2a that led to the final Phase 2b study design for the treatment of patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), in an oral presentation at the 16th Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, being held October 24-27, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to comprehensively present the findings in phase 2a and discuss the analyses that went into optimizing the Phase 2b study design for the treatment of patients with DLB at the upcoming CTAD conference," said John Alam, MD, Chief Executive Officer of CervoMed. "The presentation will focus on the components of the RewinD-LB study that are intended to increase the probability of success in this trial as we hope to bring a new medicine to patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases with a high-unmet need."

Details for the CTAD 2023 Oral Presentation

Title: A Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Neflamapimod in Dementia with Lewy Bodies Designed to Confirm the Efficacy Results from Phase 2a

Date / Time: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 / 2:50 p.m. ET

Presenter: Niels Prins, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Brain Research Center - Amsterdam

Session Title: OC8 - ORAL COMMUNICATIONS

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc. (the "Company") is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics to benefit patients with a range of degenerative diseases of the brain. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38MAP kinase alpha (p38a). Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB. CervoMed was formed in August 2023 with completion of the merger of EIP Pharma Inc. with Diffusion Pharmaceuticals. EIP Pharma, Inc. continues to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of CervoMed.

For more information, please visit www.cervomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, regarding the intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future of the Company, including the therapeutic potential of neflamapimod and the anticipated timing of clinical milestones. Terms such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," "potential" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes may identify these forward-looking statements. Although there is believed to be reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company's available cash resources and the availability of additional funds on acceptable terms; the likelihood and timing of any regulatory approval of neflamapimod or the nature of any feedback the Company may receive from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 29, 2023, and other filings that the Company may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except to the extent required by law.

