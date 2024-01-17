Cervos Medical Announces Sanjay Batra, PhD as Chief Advisor - Cervos Aesthetics

AVON, Mass. , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervos Medical, an autologous biologics company, has announced the appointment of Dr. Sanjay Batra as "Chief Advisor – Cervos Aesthetics."  The company views this partnership as marking a significant step in targeting the regenerative aesthetic market through the launch of the Cervos Juva PRP line.

According to Cervos Medical, the Juva PRP line is designed to meet the evolving needs of this sector by offering enhanced performance and efficacy with a streamlined "single spin" process for advanced and reliable regenerative aesthetic solutions and as an alternative to thixotropic gel tubes.

Dr. Batra, co-founder of WeThrivv and VIAS Partners, brings over 25 years of global healthcare expertise, including a significant tenure in the Johnson & Johnson family of companies and leadership roles in various organizations, leading more than 80 clinical trials and overseeing multiple product launches.

"It is a pleasure to serve as an advisor to Cervos at this exciting and pivotal time. The team at Cervos has shown unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We share the same ethos." stated Dr. Batra.

Harlan Adler, President of Cervos, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration: "Dr. Batra's vision and leadership in the field of regenerative medicine align perfectly with our mission at Cervos Medical. His appointment as Chief Advisor is not just a win for our company but a leap forward in the field of regenerative aesthetics."

Cervos Medical plans to launch the Juva PRP line in Q1 of 2024.

About Cervos Medical, LLC
Founded in early 2021, Cervos Medical is a procedure-driven medical device company focused on innovative solutions to improve natural recovery. Specializing in autologous biologic products, Cervos Medical develops minimally invasive, efficient, and cost-effective solutions across various specialties.  Cervos Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ranfac Corp.

About Ranfac Corp.

Ranfac Corp., founded in 1888, is an established medical device manufacturer of Class I and II single-use medical devices. With a rich history and a commitment to innovation, Ranfac Corp offers comprehensive production capabilities and a range of devices across multiple therapeutic categories.

