CES 2018: Smartvue IoT Platform Removes Challenges of Enabling IoT Video

"In 1999 Smartvue won the Best of Show award at CES and today we upload more video than YouTube every 24 hours," said Martin Renkis, Founder and CEO of Smartvue Corporation. "From 20 years of experience in network video we have learned from tens of thousands of successful customer applications what is required to deliver secure video at scale and Cloudvue v12.2.2 delivers best in class video technologies from embedded to cloud to mobile."

"Smartvue exponentially speeds time to market for IoT video services," said David Friedman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ayla Networks. "The Cloudvue platform with its robust API, SDK, and integrated billing system empowers device manufacturers to create new revenue generating IoT services."

The latest version of Cloudvue is the first IoT video services platform to offer:

- Commandvue video device and services management portal which enables monitoring,

management, and support of millions of video powered devices including OTA updates and user

services management, all from one interface.

- Cloudvue Embedded device software supports fast integration with almost any device, even with

limited resources.

- Cloudvue supports expanded delivery of video services to 140 countries worldwide.

- Smartvue embedded servers support thousands of camera models from dozens of the leading

world's camera manufacturers.

- Stripe integration enables fast to integrate and elegant to use billing systems for video services.

- Cloudvue API opens hundreds of video service calls for any type of cloud integration including

video analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence applications.

Cloudvue v12.2.2 IoT Video Platform is available now. Visit www.smartvue.com for more information.

About Smartvue

Smartvue is the worldwide IoT video technology leader that has been leading in network video technologies since 1998. We are committed to innovation, proven by a portfolio of more than 40 patents and a history of industry firsts including the first video surveillance mobile apps and paid cloud video services. Discover more at smartvue.com and follow us on Twitter at @Smartvue.

Smartvue, Cloudvue, and Commandvue are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smartvue Corporation in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

