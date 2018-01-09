CES 2018: Turing Video and Segway Robotics Introduce Intelligent, Affordable Security Robot NIMBO

As its name would suggest, the robot is nimble - quick and agile, both physically and mentally. Nimbo can be pre-programmed to patrol specific routes or self-optimized routes while analyzing human activities and surrounding environments in real time. It is designed to detect security violations or anomalies and approach the area with light/audio/video warnings that correspond to the situation. It collects HD video evidence and pushes notifications to security personnel including live video streaming to mobile devices. It also supports two-way audio, 24/7 continuous video history and auto charging stations.

Nimbo's unique mobility platform is powered by Segway Robotics, which is backed by Intel and Xiaomi. With industry-leading sensors on board, such as Intel RealSense, the base provides stability and flexibility for indoor and outdoor use. It can handle rough or uneven pavement and move over speed bumps, while the relatively small size (30-inch height and 25-inch width) enables it to fit in narrow spaces. Additionally, the robot can be switched to the "Ride-On Mode", a distinctive feature that allows a security staff member to step on and ride it up to 11 mph.

Nimbo can patrol large company campuses, industrial warehouses, high-rise parking structures or parking lots, etc. Depending on application scenarios, it can be tailor-made to meet specific needs, e.g. communicating with drones, integrating with security management systems, adding extra sensors or readers. The extraordinary customizability is empowered by Segway platform that grants access to its vision, speech, locomotion, connectivity, interactive and other hardware extension.

The following demo video highlights components of the robot and shows it in action:

About Turing Video

Turing Video is pioneering the robotics industry with leading artificial intelligence and navigation systems for security robots. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Turing Video develops state-of-the-art deep learning, edge computing and self-patrolling technology, to enable robots to assess situations and collaborate with human beings and drones in real-time, keeping facilities and inventory secure.

For more information, please visit https://www.turingvideo.com

About Segway Robotics

Segway Robotics is a privately held company that focuses on developing and commercializing personal robots. Founded in 2015, it is fully owned by Segway-Ninebot Group, a Series C company that has notable backers including Xiaomi, Sequoia Capital, Shunwei Capital, Intel Capital, China Mobile Fund, and SDIC Fund Management Company.



To find out more about Segway Robotics: http://www.segwayrobotics.com

