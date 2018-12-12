CES 2019 I Roundup

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with the CES 2019 tradeshow and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

1. The TouchPoint Solution Partners with Singer/Songwriter Ashanti and NFL Giants Players to Bring Awareness to the Anxiety Epidemic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety is the most common mental illness, affecting 40 million Americans. Ashanti, Singing for Superheroes, NFL Giants' players Michael Thomas and BJ Goodson, anxiety-relieving wearable company The TouchPoint Solution, and the Phoenix Program, released the song "I Know (What It Feels Like)" to remove the stigma surrounded anxiety. Currently, less than 40% receive treatment. Anxiety affects everyone differently and a staggering 71% of musical artists report they have suffered from high levels of anxiety.

The official music video can be viewed on YouTube or downloaded for listening here.

2. SkuBot, Powered by HP, to Introduce 3D Scanning to Identify Maintenance Repair Parts in Seconds with 98 Percent Accuracy at CES 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkuBot will debut two new 3D scanning and product recognition systems for consumers, tradesmen and retailers that use its computer vision platform and product ID system to recognize hard to identify parts in seconds from hundreds of manufacturers. SkuBot's parts identification system, powered by HP, identifies maintenance repair parts by their unique physical shape with 98 percent accuracy. SkuBot will be at CES, January 8-11, Venetian Hospitality Suites and at ShowStoppers, January 8.

3. Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses Receive CES 2019 Innovation Award for Outstanding Design and Engineering

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company's Vuzix Blade® AR Smart Glasses Commercial Edge has received a CES 2019 Innovation Award in recognition of its outstanding design and engineering.

4. Stern Pinball to Have Biggest CES Presence Yet

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, proudly announced today that it will be returning to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 8th - 11th. Stern will be showcasing its latest games, including The Beatles, and unveiling another fantastic new game on the first day of the show.

5. C by GE Triples Portfolio in 2019, Adds First Made-for-Google Full Color Bulbs

CLEVELAND, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Lighting is deepening its C by GE portfolio in 2019, adding new platforms to help consumers realize more benefits across the home, including families of smart wall switches, full color lights and accessories. The company also will leverage industry-leading partnerships to extend adoption, ease of set-up and every-day control, including launching its new color bulbs with Made for Google status.

6. Sense Photonics and Infineon Partner to Build the Next Generation of Solid-State Flash LiDAR

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense Photonics, a technology startup building high-performance flash LiDAR systems, is partnering with Infineon Technologies AG, a world leader in semiconductor solutions, to deliver the next revolution in LiDAR for autonomous vehicles, industrial robotics, environmental monitoring and other applications.

7. Synamedia makes CES debut, offering pay-TV providers frictionless cloud migration strategies, new revenue opportunities

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the largest independent video software provider, will bring its newest solutions to CES® 2019, illustrating how pay-TV providers can migrate to the cloud at their own pace, and seamlessly. The company also unveiled new security software that combats the rapid rise in account sharing between friends and families, turning it instead into a new revenue-generating opportunity for operators.

8. deScamer Announces Bluetooth Detection System

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- deScamer, LLC (deScamer.com) a Los Angeles based tech company has an announcement in response to the rampant Point of Sale fraud via credit card skimmers. deScamer has developed a patent-pending Bluetooth detection system called 'dScmr' (pronounced de-Scam-er) which resembles a typical key fob, that can successfully detect criminal credit card skimmers hidden in Point of Sale devices such as Gas Pumps, ATMs, POS terminals, etc. You simply press the button on dScmr which initiates the detection process by filtering out "known to be good" Bluetooth signals while zeroing in on the potential "bad guys" and alerting the user via a simple green light=good, red light=bad indication.

9. The World's First Super X-Fi® Headphones have Arrived

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology today announced the launch of the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Creative SXFI AMP – the Creative SXFI AIR series. Comprising the SXFI AIR and SXFI AIR C, these are the very first headphones featuring built-in Super X-Fi technology, the game-changer which has captured the imagination of users by delivering the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system, simply through a pair of headphones.

10. Creative Launches Super X-Fi® Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology today announced the worldwide launch of the Super X-Fi headphone holography technology at CES 2019 – an industry game-changer which will change the way one listens to headphones forever.

11. Vesper Microphones to Power simplehuman's Innovative Line of Sensor Trash Cans

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper, developer of the world's most advanced acoustic sensors, today announced that its piezoelectric MEMS microphones will be embedded in the voice-activated sensor trash can from luxury housewares designer simplehuman. The brand will introduce the next-generation Sensor Can at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place in Las Vegasnext week.

12. Portable Audio Brand, POW Audio, To Preview Its First Speaker Designed With New, Patented, Expandable Technology At CES 2019

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POW Audio, the bold, new brand that's reimagining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs, will be previewing Mo™, the first release in its larger family of products, at CES 2019. Using POW Audio's patented WaveBloom™ technology, which expands to create an air-filled chamber resulting in demonstrably better resonance, Mo delivers huge volume, deep bass, full midrange, and crisp highs within a compact package that can fit into a pocket when not in use. Pre-orders for Mo will be available shortly after CES, with shipments beginning in February.

13. DENSO and Dellfer to Protect Cybersecurity for Connected Cars from the Inside Out

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's second-largest mobility supplier DENSO and Dellfer, a cybersecurity company, have entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to bring ZeroDayGuard 1.0, a cyber security product to market for the automotive industry. The partnership aims to introduce a new way for automotive manufacturers to protect their customers and drivers from increased vulnerabilities associated with connected and autonomous vehicles.

14. Intrepid Control Systems Unveils Autonomous ONE™ Motherboard For Self-driving Vehicles At CES 2019

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help automakers, suppliers and automotive vehicle researchers speed autonomous vehicle development by replacing a trunk full of cobbled-together equipment with a single interface device, Intrepid Control Systems, Inc. is introducing at CES 2019 its Autonomous ONE™ motherboard, an all-in-one data logger that integrates multiple inputs into a single open platform.

15. Aptiv's CTO Glen De Vos discusses how we are addressing the megatrends of a safer, greener and more connected world at CES 2019

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: APTV) -- Anyone that has traveled to Las Vegasin early January for the Consumer Electronics Show knows three things: (1) you will geek out over the amazing technologies that are unveiled at the show; (2) much of what you see may never make it into the world we live in, and (3) 200,000 extra people in Las Vegasmeans you can expect to test your patience and your time on a taxi line each and every day.

16. Edge by Ascential™ to Offer Amazon Consulting, Expert Panel and Floor Tour at CES

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge by Ascential, a leading provider of accurate and actionable ecommerce data, insights and advisory solutions, has announced their attendance at CES, the world's gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, this January in Las Vegas. The Edge by Ascential team will be offering their digital shelf expertise to global brands and retailers seeking a competitive edge in the online marketplace, as well as providing copies of Edge's Market Share report on how Consumer Electronics brands performed online in 2018.

17. Willow Unveils its Next Generation of the World's First All-in-One, Spill-Proof Wearable Breast Pump That Fits in a Bra

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first all-in-one, wearable breast pump system that fits in a bra just got even better. Today Willow, the market leader that created the first all-in-one wearable breast pump system, announced the next generation of its game-changing, award-winning technology with the Willow® Wearable Breast Pump 2.0. The new Willow is even faster to get you pumping and your day going. Willow 2.0 is now available for pre-order on willowpump.com. Pre-order bundle is $499.99while supplies last.

18. AI-capable Supercomputer ZF ProAI: Maximum Computing Power and Flexibility

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZF unveiled the latest model of its automotive supercomputer ZF ProAI just before the start of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The ZF ProAI RoboThink central control unit offers the highest performance of its kind in the industry. Vehicle manufacturers and mobility service providers additionally benefit from the system's modularity and scalability. Today's four models in the ZF ProAI product family can be optimally configured for any application – from a basic ADAS function right up to fully autonomous cars, commercial vehicles and industrial applications.

19. Targus Unveils Next Generation of Docking Solutions to Improve Workplace Productivity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus, the leader in universal docking solutions, today announces an expansion to its technology solutions with two revolutionary products – MiraLogic™ Workspace Intelligence System, a solution that will allow companies to better optimize and utilize their workspace; and DOCK520USZ, its award-winning quad video universal docking station. Both of these products will be displayed and demoed at Targus' CES booth LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.

20. Ledger Unveils New Nano X Hardware Wallet at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledger , a global leader in security and infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications, today unveiled the Ledger Nano X, a Bluetooth-enabled hardware wallet. As Ledger's new signature product, the Ledger Nano X improves on the Ledger Nano S, the world's most popular hardware wallet having sold over 1.5 million units, with enhanced state-of-the-art security and an improved user experience and design.

21. AISIN Group to exhibit at CES 2019

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tier One supplier AISIN GROUP today announced that it will participate at CES 2019, Jan. 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas. The company will present its vision for future mobility, and the technical development necessary to achieve it.

22. Innovative Start-Up Looking To Disrupt The $800 Billion Restaurant Industry

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodnome, the platform leading the grass roots revolution of home permitted restaurants, will be featured at CES 2019. The platform brings home cooks and diners together and allows them to easily explore diverse cuisines in their local community.

23. Leading IoT Appliance Company Coway Expands US Product Offering with Launch of Coway Bidet and Coway Aquamega 200C at CES® 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Coway, a Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies, announced the launch of two new smart appliances, the Coway Bidet and Coway Aquamega 200C, at CES 2019. The Coway Bidet and Coway Aquamega 200C further demonstrate Coway's commitment to providing consumers sustainable smart home technologies.

24. Daimler Trucks North America Introduces First SAE Level 2 Automated Truck in North America with the Freightliner New Cascadia

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) introduced the first SAE Level 2 automated truck in series production in North Americawith the latest enhancements to the Freightliner new Cascadia®. Level 2 automation means the truck is capable of both lateral (steering) and longitudinal (acceleration/deceleration) control, and is part of the revolutionary truck technologies featured by DTNA at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

25. Switzerland Showcases Electronics Innovation Savvy at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Pavilion at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show January 8-11features live drones, hands-on exhibits and exciting demos by 30 Swiss startups and vendors from the fields of fintech, life sciences, IT, drone technology and gaming.

26. Hisense Redefines Premium TV Market with Exclusive ULED-powered 2019 Product Lineup at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense®, a leading television and appliance manufacturer and UEFA EURO 2020™ partner, today revealed its 2019 product lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, debuting Android TV™ and Roku TV™ sets that expand Hisense's portfolio of groundbreaking products. The forthcoming series of 4KUltra HD smart TVs will empower consumers to See the Incredible as Hisense delivers premium viewing experiences that outperform industry expectations.

27. HTC VIVE Evolves Premium VR Portfolio With New Hardware, Unlimited Software Subscription, And Content Partnerships

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE™, the leader in room-scale Virtual Reality (VR), today announced new hardware, software, and content offerings that redefine how VR is experienced. With VIVE Pro Eye, a new headset with built-in eye tracking, the high-end VR experience from VIVE Pro just got even better. In addition, VIVEPORT, HTC's global app store for VR content, announced unlimited subscription access with Viveport Infinity so all the best content is available at any time. HTC also unveiled a developer kit for a future headset, VIVE COSMOS, created with a new level of accessibility and ease of use. Revealed alongside Cosmos, the 'Vive Reality System' reimagines what VR should look like in the age of spatial computing, with fresh ways to display content and transport users between immersive environments. These latest advancements in premium VR not only offer best-in-class technology and content but strive to redefine how VR is accessed and experienced for both consumers and enterprise.

28. Hyundai Walking Car Concept is the Future of the First Responder Industry

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Any first responder will tell you that the first 72 hours following a natural disaster are the most crucial to saving lives. However, often times due to the nature of the disaster (forest fire, earthquake, hurricane, or flood), it can be difficult for search-and-rescue and humanitarian aid missions to reach and get immediate help to those in need.

29. GuardKnox Cyber Technologies' Patented Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) Provides Foundation for Future of Secure Subscription-Based Services and Customization of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox Cyber Technologies, a world leading automotive cybersecurity company, providing a complete ECU and hardware and software comprehensive solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, announced today here at CES that it has earned its 2nd patent for its automotive Services Oriented Architecture (SOA). The company has several other granted patents on its software and hardware automotive cybersecurity technologies. The announcement was made by Moshe Shlisel, GuardKnox Cyber Technologies, Co-Founder and CEO.

30. Products Enabled with the HDMI 2.1 Specification Continue to Grow with New Announcements at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDMI 2.1 Specification was released in November 2017and manufacturers of several products including semiconductors, TVs, AVRs, soundbars, and game consoles have made announcements on upcoming releases supporting the specification. HDMI®Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) reports that CES 2019 will see many more announcements covering a broad range of product categories.

31. Silicon Line Demonstrates World's First Active Optical Cables with Technology to Support HDMI 2.1 Features

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show, Silicon Line GmbH (www.silicon-line.com), the global leader in developing and providing innovative optical link technology for consumer, commercial and industrial electronics, is demonstrating the world's first active optical cables with embedded technology supporting all features of the recently released HDMI 2.1 specification.

32. HiMirror, The World's Smartest Vanity Mirror, to Showcase Latest Innovations At CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiMirror, pioneering beauty tech brand, is thrilled to announce their launch of the HiMirror Mini and for the first time, the HiMirror Enterprise at Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas.

33. DUX partners with stellé to launch bed with Alexa built in, during CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DUX is bringing simple and elegant control to technology-filled bedrooms with its latest release: A bed with Alexa built into it, which will serve as the centerpiece for bedtime routines.

34. Stern Pinball Announces New Munsters Pinball Machines

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, proudly announced today the availability of a new line of pinball machines celebrating the iconic American TV hit sitcom, The Munsters.

35. Si-Ware NeoSpectra is First Spectrometer Built Into Beauty Product

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show – Si-Ware Systems, an independent fabless semiconductor company fostering silicon innovation, announced that its award winning NeoSpectra™-Micro spectral sensor has been customized into Henkel Beauty Care's Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab Smart Analyzer. SalonLab is a transformative digital care consultation approach for salon professionals that provides a precision, data-driven, highly personalized care service and product recommendation based on analysis of inner hair condition parameters.

36. Silicon Line to Double Production Capacity of Key Components Used in Optical Cables for HDMI and Other Connectivity Standards

MUNICH and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Line GmbH (www.silicon-line.com), the global leader in developing and providing innovative optical link technology for consumer, commercial and industrial electronics, announced it is doubling the capacity of its manufacturing facility in Hasselt, Belgium.

37. Targus Pushes Boundaries of What's Possible with Cases and Accessories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES – Targus, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced today two new innovative additions to its suite of cases by incorporating new technologies to enhance the performance, style and protection of the everyday laptop bag. These products continue to showcase the purposeful innovation that Targus aims to deliver with each new product it designs and produces. The new products will be on display at Targus' CES booth LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.

