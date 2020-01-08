CES 2020: SK hynix Displays its Semiconductor Technologies Leading the 4th Industrial Revolution

In line with its "Memory Centric World" theme, SK hynix depicts a futuristic city which effectively utilizes enormous amounts of data. The Company also showcases its semiconductor solutions across six crucial business fields – artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR), automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), big data and 5G.

Headlining at CES 2020 are SK hynix's memory solutions including HBM2E, DDR5 for servers, and SSD, which are already highly regarded and widely used in 4th industrial fields such as 5G and AI for their stability, speed, power consumption and density excellence. Other cutting-edge products set to make headlines in January are the Company's highly durable LPDDR4X and eMMC 5.1, which are optimized for automobiles. What's more, SK hynix is displaying its LPDDR5 and UFS that enhance the performance of 5G smartphones as well as CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) which is essential in establishing effective environments for AR/VR and IoT.

SK hynix is also unveiling its PCIe NVMe SSD for general consumers for the first time at CES 2020. Based on the 128-layer NAND which was first mass-produced by SK hynix in June 2019, the product boasts the industry's highest stability and performance. Compared to the previous SATA consumer SSD released in August 2019, the new product's read and write speed improved by over six times.

SK hynix has set up its own experience zone where visitors can experience SK hynix's consumer SSD and CIS. For instance, the visitors can take pictures of themselves with smartphones displayed inside the booth at CIS experience zone, and experience the full process of how a CIS recognizes subjects, transfers them into digital images, and converts them to photos. This intriguing demonstration is bound to draw lots of attention.

Additionally, an introductive session for SK hynix and a variety of events including OX quizzes on semiconductors are set to familiarize people with SK hynix

Meanwhile, Seok-hee Lee, CEO of SK hynix, and several major executives plan to meet with leading global chipset manufacturers, data center providers and device makers in order to pay closer attention to diverse clients' demands and seek opportunities for cooperation.

SK hynix will begin the mass-production of its Terabyte-level high-performance NAND solution based on the 128-layer 4D NAND, and 1Znm DRAM in 2020. The Company plans to proactively respond to market changes by releasing highly-competitive products at the right time, all based on customers' demand.

