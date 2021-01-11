CES 2021: Baracoda Improves Personal Wellbeing and Health through Daily Healthtech Breakthroughs at CES

PARIS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show 2021—Baracoda today furthered its mission of improving personal well being and long-term health through daily healthtech: everyday items that inform and provide people to take charge of their health in the privacy of their homes. At CES, the company is highlighting two products: the new CareOS Themis connected personal smart mirror , named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree; and Baracoda BBalance (formerly Mateo), the newly renamed smart bathroom mat and a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree.

"Baracoda's vision extends far beyond simply designing smart objects," said Thomas Serval, CEO of Baracoda Group. "We support informed and enduring health practices by augmenting everyday objects with AI and other patented technologies to empower people to take preventative healthcare into their own hands and to remain engaged over the long term. Our connected devices and services are changing the way people think about oral hygiene, skin health, weight, beauty, and more."

Realizing its vision at CES, Baracoda is highlighting the award-winning CareOS Themis, the privacy-first, IoT mirror that acts as a personal wellness assistant. A unique connected mirror, Themis supports the full spectrum of home health and wellness including mental health, hygiene, and preventive healthcare. Themis is capable of providing everything from skin analysis to daily temperature checks, smart alerts, and more—all in a compact form factor with a 10-inch screen.

Adding to its family of connected health products, Baracoda highlighted Mateo BBalance, the first matscale based on the Mateo pressure mapping technology presented at last year's CES. Based on last year's success, Mateo has now been spun out from Baracoda as an independent company. Mateo BBalance captures and tracks a host of meaningful, holistic health data including weight, posture, and body composition. BBalance is the first iteration of patented pressure mapping technology from Baracoda Labs, the incubator for the Baracoda family of brands and its partners. Mateo BBalance will be available directly to consumers in spring 2021 through a crowdfunding campaign and bbalance.io.

A group of tech experts who are passionate about improving health globally, Baracoda is ushering in a new era where health is a journey and a daily process and technology is the enabler for everybody, every day. Baracoda products are fun-to-use, everyday objects that inform and empower people to take better care of themselves.

Baracoda's innovation strategy centers around the one space in our homes that is dedicated to preventative healthcare: the bathroom. In this space, we groom, clean, monitor, beautify, and heal. Baracoda's proprietary platform, technological expertise, and complex algorithms help people analyze and improve daily habits. These little changes in everyday practices can have a huge impact on health and wellbeing.

Since 2000, Baracoda Founders Thomas Serval, Matthieu Delporte, and Olivier Giroud, have been disrupting the tech world and carving out a place for Baracoda at the forefront of innovation, a tradition reflected in five years of CES awards. This year, the Themis connected personal smart mirror was named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree, building on a five-year legacy of awards, including:

CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree: CareOS Poseidon smart mirror

smart mirror CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree: Mateo (now BBalance) smart bathroom mat

CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree: CareOS Artemis smart mirror

CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree: Kolibree Magik smart toothbrush

CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree: Kolibree Ara smart toothbrush

About Baracoda

With offices in New York, Paris, and Shanghai, Baracoda is a global leader in daily healthtech, led by entrepreneurs and tech experts who are passionate about health and willing to contribute to improving health globally. The company's partners include award-winning industry leaders such as Wella and Colgate. Baracoda is creating a new era where health is a long end journey and a daily practice—and tech is its enabler. For everybody. Everyday.

For more information, visit https://baracoda.com/en/ ,

www.bbalance.io

www.care-os.com

