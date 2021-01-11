CES 2021: CareOS Earns Third CES Innovation Award Three Years in a Row, This Time for Its Themis Smart Mirror

PARIS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show 2021—CareOS, a Baracoda Company , today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new Themis Smart Mirror. Themis is the new, connected mirror from CareOS that acts as a personal wellness assistant. CareOS is a privacy-first, intuitive, open personal care software platform that improves wellbeing and long-term health.

The need to take care of hygiene and health concerns at home has intensified since the COVID-19 pandemic. Themis supports the full spectrum of home health and wellness including hygiene, mental health, skincare, and preventive healthcare. Themis provides a privacy-first wide range of health and wellness capabilities: skin analysis, product recommendations, makeup and beard tutorials, daily temperature checks, smart alerts, fertility cycle reminders, and more—all in a compact form factor with a 10-inch screen at an accessible price.

Available in late 2021, Themis is easy to install and adjustable for any bathroom and any family member. Its patented, playful touchless user interaction makes it fun and perfectly hygienic for the whole family. The mirror collects data from several sensors such as a high-quality RGB camera, an IR temperature sensor, and a UV light for skin analysis to improve users' care routines. To safeguard user information, data is stored locally, encrypted using software and hardware security modules, and shared only if requested with double consent.

Themis is smart and it is contagious. It interoperates with devices such as the Tucky kids thermometer, the Terraillon smart scale or tensiometer, the Cardiocom ECG tracker, and the Hydrao shower head, resulting in a fully connected bathroom. And, the CareOS partner ecosystem is always growing to adapt to each user's daily behavior. Companion apps for iOS and Android will be available with the mirror.

"Our mission is to help people take care of themselves and do it better every year through patented technologies and product innovations," said Thomas Serval, CEO of Baracoda. "Themis does it more holistically than ever before, from preventive health measures, skincare, and beauty to mental wellness. CareOS continues to innovate its capabilities to help change peoples' awareness and habits, leading to overall improvements in their health and wellbeing."

With Themis, CareOS celebrates the third year in a row of winning CES Innovation Awards. Last year, the CareOS Poseidon smart mirror was a CES innovation Awards Honoree. In 2019, the CareOS Artemis smart mirror received the prestigious award. These innovations build on the continuous breakthroughs from Baracoda, a company with 20 years of experience in daily healthtech.

About CareOS, a subsidiary of Baracoda Group

Founded in 2017, CareOS is the digital center of self-care that works naturally into care, beauty and health rituals. CareOS applications extend from the innovative retail experience, including Wella Backstage and Pierre Fabre Lab, to private bathrooms. CareOS makes the best possible use of the time we spend in front of a mirror to improve well-being by organizing and enhancing information from connected devices, digital services and CareOS' own smart displays and tutorials for other bathroom objects and devices. CareOS is the new front line of preventative care, offering personalized information and suggestions for a happier and healthier life. Thanks to its growing ecosystem of leading brands in Health, Beauty, and IoT such as Wella, Terraillon, Tefal Body Partner, Fnac/Darty, Radioline, E Healthcare, Senses Room, E-Takescare, Moona, The Assistant, Nutrikéo, Romy, Hydrao, Heatzy, Cardiocomm, Perifit, One Hundred Restroom and Mateo's new smart bathroom mat BBalance , CareOS offers a unique range of experiences as an evolving open platform. For more information visit www.care-os.com

