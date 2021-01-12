CES 2021 CarePLUS.ai takes care of the elderly by using 360-degree monitor combined with AI

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticipating the aging population in Taiwan and the need for taking care of them amid long hour work of the younger population, CarePLUS.ai, a startup founded by Vision Science Lab (VSLAB) of the Department of Electrical Engineering at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), created CarePLUS system, an integrated service platform that combines 360-degree monitor with AI functionalities. This product has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

Installation is simple, mount a IP camera on the ceiling, an AI model which in CarePLUS edge computing device detects activities within its environment and it delivers relevant notifications to an end user's mobile App.

"The world faces a looming threat that the population is aging rapidly. The statistics provided by WPP indicates the world's population over 65 years old is rising. However, many people can't give the elderly enough attention because of their busy work or personal lives.

To solve the problems, CarePLUS.ai develops CarePLUS system, a home care assistant. This assistant can take care of your elderly family members at any moment without leakage of your personal information. CarePLUS also provides intelligent functions to help seniors live their lives with more convenience and ease," CarePLUS.ai CEO Cheng-Chan Lin said.

Remote smart monitoring helps our daily lives safer

With the camera mounted on the ceiling, CarePLUS uses an AI-based analysis on elderly users' routine activities at home, therefore gaining an in-depth understanding of their daily needs and behavior patterns. With the information gathered, it could help provide active assistance to elders for example by ordering them meals, tickets, rides online and even prevent accidents at home.

CarePLUS.ai CEO Cheng-Chan Lin said there are three technological advantages of their system. First, its 360-degree AI-based environment recognition technologies automatically encrypt data for privacy protection. CarePLUS deep learning algorithm helps identify and track the elderly user's routine activities at home and interacts with the user through smart speakers.

The enhanced AI learning and modeling capabilities for environment recognition allow CarePLUS to build a model of the user's surroundings. CarePLUS' identification and analysis of the elderly's behavior come with a complete summary report of the elderly's daily routine ten days after installation. The report allows for caregivers to provide more personalized services.

Building a powerful smart home device for all

CarePLUS.ai CTO Hei-Ru Wu said the technology behind CarePLUS simultaneously computes multiple neural networks of activity recognition, object detection, object segmentation and speech processing, making CarePLUS run like a powerful computer. He said the 360-degree AI-based environment recognition and voice interaction of CarePLUS allow for the delivery of clear images of the indoor surroundings.

For their product CarePLUS system, CarePLUS.ai was chosen to present its achievement by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) at CES 2021 and by participating at CES 2021, CarePLUS.ai hopes to expand into North American markets.

