CES 2021 Cision Roundup

1. SABRE Launches Safety App with GPS Tracking and Alerts and Offers Sneak Preview of Connected SMART Pepper Spray at CES 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE, the leading brand in personal safety, is set to revolutionize the personal safety category during the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show with the launch of its Personal Safety App and sneak preview of its new connected SMART Pepper Spray. Designed in partnership with leading safety platform Noonlight, the SABRE SMART Pepper Spray and Personal Safety App combines the ability to send alerts and GPS tracking information to loved ones and local authorities with a maximum strength pepper spray providing both protection and peace of mind for both users and their trusted contacts.

2. The Zephyr Project Selects Parasoft's Functional Safety & Compliance Solution to Validate Safety

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced joining the Zephyr Project™ Safety Committee at Linux Foundation. The Zephyr Project Safety Working Group seeking increased automation selected Parasoft embedded testing technology solution to satisfy its safety-critical certification goals.

