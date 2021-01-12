CES 2021 Conception develops Shoptube streaming for retail, and complete digital integrated marketing

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conception has developed software for streaming retailing called Shoptube. It features Multi-Cast that will help the streamers to break the border of the platform without downloading the APP or login into the platform, this means streamers can obtain traffic easier.

This innovative solution has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

Complete digital integrated marketing services

Conception Digital Integrated Marketing solution features Cross platforms streaming and product uploading, by uploading the product page rapidly during streaming in multi-platform. This feature helps streamers save more time for serving the customer and increasing retention time.

Conception also offers customized marketing plans. They can customize the marketing plan based on the depth of the digitalization of the clients. Also, based on the data analysis and report, the team can build up a comprehensive marketing solution from website building to advertising.

"We go from website setup to data analysis, we expect to provide our customers with the most comprehensive digital marketing model and the most accurate digital advertising method."

The company offers website development services ranging from creating a responsive web design, website wireframe layout, creating brand image website design, E-commerce website design, Wordpress website design, and database building and synchronization.

The team does not just create websites but makes sure they offer more. For example, building a professional website with a marketing point of view. The team also ensures to include communication system connectivity. They conduct professional requirements interviews and provide assistance related to image branding. They also provide Data software, digital marketing system connectivity.

Conception also offers data analysis services such as identifying the customer search history, sourcing channel. They also provide customer base analysis, SEO performance analysis, website heatmaps analysis and digital advertising performance analysis. They perform a comprehensive customer character analysis, multi-channel data comparison, graphic report for clarifying data trends, as well as providing monthly, quarterly, yearly data comparison.

A concrete team with great "conception" and "design"

"Conception" in English is conception, which means design in French. We are a team back to Taiwan from all over the world.

Marketing consultants – Chloe has learned that good design in French is about combining the right concepts, only then can the company's main shaft be completely passed on to the customer.

Advertising data analysts- Warwolf have seen that each piece of data should be treated rigorously in the Japanese way of doing things, and find out the most appropriate route for each company from the data.

We look forward to helping each customer communicate the right company image and expand product awareness. Let every traffic be valid data so that each piece of data can reach the final conversion. We are committed to making every owner have a good website that looks good, finds, and uses.

The team helps its customers find the best digital marketing model from an online marketing perspective. Let customers' online marketing model perfectly integrate offline business systems. We help clients design the most intuitive website style from an SEO perspective.

