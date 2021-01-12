CES 2021 Giftpack: The #1 Artificial Intelligence Corporate Gifting Solution with the Best ROI

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giftpack, a flagship startup program fueled by the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taiwan, will exhibit online at CES 2021 as part of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA).

How does Giftpack solve problems with the current gifting process? – Craft a more memorable touchpoint by sending personalized gifts at a click of a button

Driven by the goals of simplifying the corporate gifting process and increasing the impact of gift giving, Giftpack's AI-powered solution helps you find the perfect gift options from a catalog of over 2.5 million products from around the world. Giftpack uses personal keywords, social media information, and digital footprint to tailor the gift selection process for employees, customers, clients, and fans. Covering both business and consumer audiences, Giftpack operates globally to make personalized gifting accessible, achievable, and simple at scale.

According to the Founder and CEO of Giftpack, COVID-19 hasn't stopped their growth. In fact, Giftpack-driven sales have grown by a factor of 7 during the pandemic! The company envisions the elimination of e-commerce shopping for gifts because Giftpack knows the best fit for everyone. Their happy clients cover some business heavyweights, including renowned corporations worldwide.

How does Giftpack ensure happy customers? - Send smarter gifts, faster!

Giftpack thinks from the perspective of the gift sender, taking over the bulk of the work and streamlining the entire gifting process. Companies just need to set their budget and upload a list of recipients. Giftpack's AI gifting assistant quickly provides 5 customized choices after analyzing each recipient's digital footprint. Once recipients approve and claim their favorite gift, the Giftpack team takes care of ordering, packaging, and shipping to anywhere around the world.

The AI gifting solution business also takes care of all aspects of the gifting process, making it easy for any company to send and track gifts for anyone on their list. Giftpack considers cultural differences across regions in its algorithm to find gifts that fit local customs and don't infringe upon cultural taboos. Its service includes a results-driven dashboard for companies to stay updated on relevant metrics including, gifting progress and recipient satisfaction level for an accurate gauge of return on investment. The hassle-free and easy-to-use platform makes personalization at scale possible for any business.

With concerns rising about personal data security and usage, the company assures its customers of the security surrounding its approach to data collection and storage. It also provides flexibility for givers and receivers regarding what data they want to provide. Moreover, Giftpack protects all of this data to the highest industry security standard.

Giftpack not only solves a problem but also transforms the way people think about and do gifting.

A little about the founder and CEO – Archer Chiang

Archer is a serial tech entrepreneur who began his startup journey at 19 and fell in love with it ever since. Archer was born in South Africa, raised in Taiwan, and now lives in New York City. With a strong background and years of experience in programming and product design, he is now working on his 4th startup, Giftpack - an AI-powered business-gifting platform that empowers people to do concierge gifting with one, easy click.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/39qmmr

SOURCE Giftpack