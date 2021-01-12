CES 2021 iWavenology creates iDistance, a wearable device to potentially stop the spread of Covid-19

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavenology, a multi-awarded startup led by Professor Shau-Gang Mao of the National Taiwan University (NTU), who is an expert in the areas of wireless communication and signal processing created a wearable device to potentially help stop the spread of Covid-19.

"The pandemic requires everyone to think about innovative solutions to ensure safety for all employees at the workplace. That is why iWavenology created a simple device that generates an alarm whenever a person comes too close to another: iDistance. iDistance is a wearable product that helps companies stop the potential spreading of Covid-19. Using UWB technology, it can process up to 50 users simultaneously within 1 second," Mao said.

He said this solution makes it possible to address multiple use cases while minimizing deployment and maintenance costs in many cases and scenarios.

An easy way to manage social distancing

For instance, the UWB signal is very robust and can penetrate thin walls, making iWavenology Safe Distancing Assistant also suitable for various challenging indoor environments.

"Simply put, we provide wearable devices (Tags) to all staff that can wear it around their arm (armband), as a watch or around their neck, etc … iDistance will alarm users whenever they are detected as being too close to each other depending on your settings. (The fatal distance between them is customizable)," he said.

iWavenology uses Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology for the most accurate distance measurement technique available in the market. It's a safe distancing assistant that helps companies protect their employees during Covid-19 but also increases safety in the workplace.

The revolutionary UWB technology is 10 times more accurate than the Bluetooth solution to have centimeter accuracy without using personal data or cameras.

Some of its key features include privacy protection allowing users to log without sensitive data, the ability to be used in indoor and outdoor scenarios, use for line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight environment, and low power usage.

Adapting to the new normal with the help of technology

iWavenology was founded by Professor Shau-Gang Mao of National Taiwan University. He is an expert in the areas of wireless communication and signal processing. It is a pioneer in adopting AI-powered technology that combines efficient hardware architecture and signal processors. Working on Wireless communication systems for more than 30 years, he realized the importance of the IoT evolution and developed new ways of tracking and locating.

Its world-class scientists, engineers, and creators have a passion for staying on the forefront of technological innovation. Today, iWavenology is a team of 20 engineers working relentlessly to provide cutting-edge products.

iWavenology is specialized in UWB and IoT. From detecting drones to high-precision indoor locating systems, it aims to make operational performance improvements by eliminating waste related to unneeded activities and motion thanks to a complete end-to-end solution. iWavenology teamwork has been recognized in the Macronix Golden Silicon Awards, the Texas Instruments Innovation Challenge, and the Innovative Electromagnetism Challenge.

Under the guidance of Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), iWaveology has been in various tech shows worldwide such as one held in Paris, France where iWavenology was lauded for its technology that detects un-crewed aerial vehicles, identifies the position of moving objects and track driverless machines. This year, TTA has selected them as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/39sz2w

SOURCE iWavenology