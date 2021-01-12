CES 2021 Joint Power eXponent was selected as a National Spotlight Enterprise for its Smart Power Solution

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In designing a power management system, engineers have to come up with solutions that help reduce system cost, improve power factor, and increase efficiency. Joint Power eXponent (JPX) sees an opportunity in the power management industry and aims to develop products that provide the most optimal system total solutions. Its products have helped international manufacturers such as Delta, Skyworth, and Epistar Group to improve their power management systems, positioning JPX to become the leader of power management in Taiwan. In recognition of its accomplishments, JPX has won numerous worldwide awards and obtained research funding granted by the Bureau of Energy Industry and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Started with the vision of bringing smart power management solutions

Founded by Dr. Justin Lai in 2012, Joint Power eXponent has always been focusing on the development of next generation power management ICs in order to fulfill its mission of providing total solutions of power systems to its customers. The impact JPX will bring extends beyond the improved cost and performance of power systems from its customers' standpoint, as the saving on power could also lower the need for power plants, which is instrumental to the initiative of making our environment more sustainable. JPX is currently led by Dr. Lai, who holds a doctoral degree in electronics engineering from National Taiwan University. He is the owner of numerous patents in the field of electronics engineering and has contributed to the development of over 20 IC-related applications that later succeeded in mass production.

The core technologies developed by JPX include digital signal processing, smart energy control, power management, and mixed-signal circuit designs. These products serve as the building blocks of an array of electronic appliances that are very much integrated into our everyday life, such as adapter, charger, LCD-TV, smart lighting, IoT, intelligent power management, and charging pile, etc.JPX also provides GaN and SiC HEMT (High Electron Mobility Transistor) total solution to enhance power density and efficiency in the forms of both System-in-Package (SiP) and discrete components. Additionally, E-bike, E-Moto, and wearable devices will soon be incorporated in JPX's future roadmap of IC applications.

A one-size-fits-all IC solution benefits hugely to the industry

Joint Power eXponent sees its advantage in the power controller business by defining a whole new class of its own, which separates its products away from the low-integration analog and MCU-based power controller. The primary downsides of these two traditional types of power controllers are the little flexibility and higher power consumption. An analog power controller does not usually support sophisticated control, and an MCU-based power controller requires large power input. These disadvantages can be compensated by a more integrated solution that provides lower system costs and supports a large variety of applications, an area where Joint Power eXponent devotes much of its research development work to. The company has publicly outlined its multifaceted strategy with the goal of becoming a market leader in the power management industry. It uses an accurate digital and high voltage control method to increase the efficiency and power factor. By integrating different functionalities into one single power controller, JPX could also help drive down the bill of materials cost involved in the making of its customers' products. Furthermore, JPX has developed a built-in digital signal processing module to enable precise power metering and management. An additional edge that differentiates JPX products from its competitors lies in its ability to support several communication protocols, which is an important consideration in making a one-size-fits-all IC solution.

With their unique innovation, Joint Power eXponent has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

