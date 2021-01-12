CES 2021 KDH Design set to make wearable AR display a reality with JARVISH

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based startup KDH Design ("KDH") was founded in 2014 by the previous Advance Technology Division (ATD) team of Foxconn with the vision to bring superior design, high-quality accessible AR and AI products. After years of research, the company starts to launch the first AR smart helmet to the market under the brand "JARVISH".

KDH has also partnered with Foxconn FHNet in advance intelligent warehousing system projects for government institutions in Taiwan. The company continues to create ground-breaking, easy-to-use, and affordable AR & AI solutions.

In 2021 they look to solidify their position as an emerging leader in Smart head-worn wearable devices, with a showcase of their transparent film-based AR display at CES along with the 100 featured startups selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA).

Redefining the meaning of being street smart

The integration of smartphones, watches, devices into almost every area of day-to-day existence has been transformative, making many things proactively safer and more efficient. Yet despite that, meaningful integration of smart functionality into other wearables has proved elusive until recently.

The concept of smart helmets is not new, but the successful execution of the concept is. The JARVISH X helmets are a concept that appears to have been successfully executed. In addition to having a range of American, European and Asian safety certifications, the helmets allow answering calls, listening to voice triggered based turn-by-turn navigation, and recording the scene ahead, all without having to look at a phone. A particularly interesting feature of the helmet is the crash sensor which will offer to call emergency contacts if the helmet detects a collision while it is worn. The JARVISH X-AR goes another step further with the help of an AR display, displaying key information, such as current speed.

The concept has already generated considerable interest, their crowdfunding round in 2018 quickly achieved and exceeded its goal, and they also were selected to represent Taiwan at the Startup World Cup in San Francisco. Understandably, given the market for Smart Helmet's is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2027, an expected 15.5% compound annual growth rate from 2020-2027.



Applications in a variety of sectors

The scope of their work is not limited to motorcycle helmets, in 2019, JARVISH's AR smart combat AR Goggle system achieved the qualification from Taiwan's NCSIST (National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology) for the Ministry of Defense's Digital Tactical AR Project and includes situational awareness features like multi-spectral powered night vision.

The AR near-eye display is another important element of their business model. The flexible transparent display they've developed could have applications for other wearables, such as glasses.

With a plan to expand their reach globally, they will have local presence in Asia Pacific, Europe and the US. Sales forecasts of the smart helmet and AR display module are expected to reach in excess of 240,000 units by 2029.

JARVISH having already achieved success this year as one of the thirteen startups from the eighty-two-startup strong Taipei Tech Arena (TTA) delegation at CES 2021 to win an innovation award for their smart safety helmet, will likely want to consolidate their position as the world leader of mass market head-worn computers, while positioning themselves at the forefront of intelligent see-through displays.

