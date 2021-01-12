CES 2021 LUCID, the leader in AI supporting E-commerce increase conversion and purchases with intelligence

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid empowers E-commerce with AI to convert users to sales by optimizing search, recommendation and product display by applying intelligent tagging and image manipulation with AI to achieve the highest revenue for our customers, eliminating the biggest user pain point of not ﬁnding what to buy.

There are three core problems that Lucid is solving. First is the difficulty for customers to find the right product. Second is the difficulty for computers to recognize products with the wrong labels. The third is difficulties for staff to understand and to discover labels.

Ways to improve conversion through AI

Product image enhancement is the solution to the first problem. E-commerce sites have thousands of images every month that need to be enhanced before listing them as products to buy. AI applications easily take out the work and allow you to focus on what's important – making money.

To improve AI to recognize products better, an optimization to image search is a must, or else the consumer does not find the product they are searching for or does not know how to find the product they want. Pre-trained image search models are readily available and can be further enhanced with your data sets.

Product labeling and tagging is another issue to be resolved. Always finding, retrieving, and recommending the most relevant products to customers is crucial to staying ahead of the competition in online shopping. Access pre-trained image tagging models and apply it to your data set of thousands of images right away.

Serving the #1 Boutique Online Rental Service in Asia

As the leader in supportive AI, Lucid has 10X faster upload and consistent AI precise label to eliminate repetitive work, optimize search and recommendation. In addition, the AI platform can 99% learn automatically by delivering the most fitted products to customers.

"The biggest challenge for E-commerce is that our customers cannot ﬁnd the product they want fast enough. We create a large number of photos everyday to make products more attractive. Especially during Covid-19 competition is ﬁerce, and Lucid helps us increase revenue and reduce unnecessary costs" - Jennifer Tseng, Amazing Cloudset CEO.

Democratizing AI for A better World

Lucid's mission is to accelerate the transition to an AI-empowered world by increasing the speed and effectiveness of building AI applications.

It provides crowdsource and customized AI datasets on-demand instead of spending hours searching for the right data sets online or assigning them to third parties or in-house teams to acquire significant amounts of data belong to the past. Source and convert AI models and data into applications within minutes by finding everything here.

Lucid also securely modifies & trains AI models within seconds. Instantly integrate pre-labeled image data in your AI model development cycles in the most secure way possible through API calls. No public transfer or exposure of sensitive data. Manage everything with a simple user interface in a safe environment.

Lucid also helps scale & iterate AI models to create applications fast. Iterate with confidence during your AI application development and change requirements anytime by changing models and data sets or requesting customized input from the crowd.

The impressive work of Lucid has made them being selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3bx4du

SOURCE LUCID