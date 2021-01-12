CES 2021 Meet the next generation thermometer: Taiwanese startup iWEECARE's IoT wearable makes temperature checks easy

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iWEECARE brings innovation to the healthcare industry by providing an automated, comfortable to wear, and accurate smart body temperature measuring patch - Temp Pal, has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic and received large amounts of orders from Europe, China, and the US. The characteristics of the wearable medical devices that could remotely monitor the change of wear's body temperature caught attention from investors.

In 2020, iWEECARE announced a $2.4 million pre-A funding. The team is progressively collaborating with hospitals and healthcare institutions around the world to implement Temp Pal's innovative technology to the medical care floor. Furthermore, iWEECARE has also been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

Temp Pal helps people to keep track of their body temperature

Take infants as an example, the traditional ways to take baby temperatures are through an ear thermometer or anal thermometer, which could sometimes create disturbance, especially when an infant is asleep. Besides, the one-time temperature is not able to notice abnormal changes of temperature in time. For another, Temp Pal could play an important role during the flu season. After taking a vaccine, it is critical to take close observation of the infant's body temperature for any unlikely side effects.

iWEECARE's Temp Pal is a wearable, lightweight thermometer patch that can transmit temperature data wirelessly and be monitored remotely. The team developed a mobile app that is able to transfer body temperature data to authorized devices in real time. The app can visualize the changes of body temperature, and push out alerts when abnormal temperature is observed. Other than a temperature documenting app, it is also a health managing tool that can help keep track of medication history.

Proudly presents the lightest body temperature patch to the world

Temp Pal is made with medical grade TPE. Small and lightweight in design, it is approximately the same size as a post stamp. Its soft to touch texture makes it unnoticeable. The body temperature is measured at an accuracy rate of +/-0.05 Celsius degree, that makes Temp Pal to be capable of measuring basal body temperature (BBT) for fertility planning. Temp Pal has received the Euro CE Certification, Taiwan FDA approval and medical device certification in Thailand, while is also expected to receive the medical device approval in the US, China and Singapore. The product passed the examination of ISO10993 - biocompatibility verification, which proves it non-irritating, non-allergenic and without toxic chemicals.

Temp Pal is designed and manufactured in Taiwan by professionals from the ICT, medical, data science, manufacturing, and international marketing industry. Selected by Taiwan MOST to its top 32 startup program and a part of TTA, iWEECARE is not only focusing on personal healthcare including BBT and body temperature monitoring, but also working closely with hospitals and medical institutions to carry out Temp Pal's expansion to more areas in the world.

Temp Pal conducted its product testing in hospitals, postpartum care centers, and long term care facilities. Currently liaising with hospitals around the globe to implement the device to its medical care. Other than the market in Taiwan, Temp Pal is used in the European, Thailand and Japan market.

iWEECARE's Temp Pal is the best solution for long-term healthcare scenarios. Collaborating with hospitals around the world, iWEECARE is looking forward to strengthening and improving its product development while helping to make health monitoring easier and more efficient. They are the A team to bring convenience to human life and to create benefits to the world.

SOURCE iWEECARE Co., Ltd.