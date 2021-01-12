CES 2021 NUWA's robot innovates learning with social interaction

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUWA Robotics Corp. is a technology company that focuses on AI robot development. Its latest robot Kebbi Air provides a creative way for increasing kids' motivation to learn.

An official statement by NUWA Robotics conveyed: "It is our belief that, through day-to-day interactions, the relationship between humans and robots will become more emotionally and intellectually profound. AI and body language will enhance the reality and intimacy of human-robot interactions, and robots will become not just tools or devices but reliable assistants and friends with whom you can share all your thoughts and feelings."

Kebbi, equipped with a computer monitor screen that displays learning materials, videos, and games, brings heartwarmingly interactive innovation to the educational market. Kebbi was designed to act as a teacher and playmate for young children. The robot can entertain children with singing and dancing.

Kebbi Air has a built-in STEAM-based education program that further improves on the previous version in terms of software structure and user experience.

"We made the second-generation Kebbi more user friendly, and added more development tools for our customers so they can produce their own content with our robot," remarked NUWA CEO Leo Guo.

Social interaction innovation in Kebbi

Kebbi Air features facial and speech recognition for recognizing and interacting with other members of the family. Children can do coding on their own with the assistance of machine intelligence.

The need for educational robots like Kebbi Air will increase as kids continue to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. NUWA has built an augmented product with a temperature sensor attached to Kebbi Air to detect people's body temperature.

The second-generation Kebbi Air will likely surpass its initial sale of 10,000 models in 2019 according to the company.

English Tutor

With its one-to-one conversation functionality, Kebbi may be used as an English tutor with the ability to correct learners when they are having difficulty pronouncing an English word.

Kebbi includes English teaching videos, engaging animations, and interesting stories that make learning easy and stress-free. Its study guide includes thematic one-to-one exercises and delicate body-movement guidance that help users improve concentration and enhance learning effects.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NUWA Robotics Corp. is poised to change the way children study and learn, especially in today's "new normal". NUWA has partnered with Foxconn and Xiaomi Corp. to expand further in Taiwan, Japan, and China. Recognizing and working to assist NUWA's future business development, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) selected NUWA Robotics to join the roster of 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021.

Kebbi is the brainchild of NUWA CEO Leo Guo. His idea was to create a social companion to keep his daughter company. Guo has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, and has previously worked for Softbank, Foxconn, and Pegatron.

Guo has been the heart and soul of NUWA ever since it was founded, and he is highly committed to continue incorporating robots into modern society. He leads NUWA's engineering and product design teams in the development of AI and smart robots and in creating new, smart devices that improve the quality of life.

The NUWA team has over 15 years of experience with consumer electronic design and the development of manufacturing processes, and team leaders are highly motivated, with prior leadership experience in large technology companies such as Quanta and Foxconn.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3brhj2

SOURCE NUWA Robotics Corp.