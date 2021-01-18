CES 2021 Rethinking Virtual Learning with Taiwanese Startup FlyingCrazyer's AI Evaluation System

FlyingCrazyer meets head on the challenges of online learning specifically in Mandarin-speaking markets. The company uses innovative AI technology to achieve better learning quality and higher education effectiveness, implementing an AI evaluation system for the learning model. Based on their collected data, the AI system provides timely feedback to learners. Also, the AI program assists the instructor to assign homework, generates feedback in seconds' worth of time on turned-in assignments, and then quickly analyzes student learning effectiveness. Virtual courses are more interactive and rewarding when users are able to receive instant feedback. Through the AI evaluation system, course completion was shown to have significantly improved, with course completion rates reaching as high as 61.4%.

AI Expands Possibilities for Virtual Learning and More

Compared to other online courses, FlyingCrazyer's AI program not only provides feedback in just 10 seconds anytime of the day or night but also continually gathers user data to provide more-personalized content and feedback. FlyingCrazyer collaborates with leading instructors in different areas of education and has received positive feedback on its new approach to online learning. FlyingCrazyer's AI technology is not only about making online learning more time efficient, it may also be used to create greater user value through scaling and tailoring programs to the customized course needs of learners.

FlyingCrazyer's AI technology applies not only to online education but also to university and job applications. The AI technology may be used to scan content and give feedback in just 10 seconds. Although criticisms arise and it is natural to wonder whether the provided feedback simply 'similarizes' the content of each application, the system actually individualizes each application and provides suitable advice tailored for each individual. The same concept is used to provide feedback on online assignments, homework, and projects. Therefore, providing feedback is not only time efficient, it's also tailored to each individual's learning progress.

Adapting to the Future Normal with FlyingCrazyer

This product is set to grow its user base through the stages of Acquisition, Activation, Retention, Revenue, and, finally, Referral. For example, job seekers may utilize the program to review their applications (SaaS), then to share their experience by word of mouth. Instructors in different fields join the platform, experience the AI supported course content, and then share it via social media. In the future, FlyingCrazyer will provide online courses to create revenue. The experience includes the course itself with other AI evaluation systems for the complete experience. The future plan in the next 3-5 years is to seek an acquisition partner for the learning platform after it has begun regularly providing services to Mandarin-speaking communities and is being utilized by instructors, students, and job seekers. The 5-10 year plan is to launch and support a calculation engine service that allows teachers to easily build their own AI via a customer platform.

The world is searching for alternatives to traditional forms of education and is demanding greater time efficiency and effectiveness. FlyingCrazyer provides an education platform using innovative AI evacuation technology, giving virtual education the potential to provide more creatively designed content and limitless possibilities for interacting with learners.

