CES 2021 Taiwanese biotech startup mProbe CADx develops AI health analysis platform

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mProbe Taiwan is a subsidiary biotechnology company of mProbe Inc, committed to promoting human health and wellness by transforming the field of precision health and precision medicine. With multi-omics as the critical evidence, mProbe has endeavored to interpret that evidence against a proprietary, vast clinically annotated, a library of phenotypes using artificial intelligence.

The company uses a small amount of blood or body fluid for high-resolution mass spectrometry analysis to assess multiple metabolites, combined with the medical big data model and AI calculations owned by mProbe, they can quantify the health status, assess the risk of disease, diagnose diseases, and give personalized intervention suggestions to avoid disease and promote health.

"Currently, we have health quantitation models for risk prediction of four diseases: Lung Cancer, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, and End-stage renal disease. mProbe CADx can quantify the health status, assess the risk of disease, and give personalized intervention suggestions for health promotion," said mProbe Vice President KuoYuan Hwa.

The innovative personalized health management platform comes with AI analysis

Personalized active health management - Combining biochemical testing, multi-omics testing and artificial intelligence analysis, using precise health checkup as an approach to monitor the risks and trajectory of various diseases.

The integrated medical service model of "prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery" in collaboration with multiple medical centers and clinics to provide a full range of artificial intelligence and precise medical services for precise prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Artificial intelligence big data analysis, including integrated medical records with deep learning methods produces artificial intelligence health quantitation models for chronic diseases and cancers.

The mProbe multi-omics high throughput, multi-dimensional platform can detect thousands of proteins, peptides, metabolites and environmental factors in the human body, reflecting the current physiological and pathological state of the individual.

The core technology behind the multi-omics analysis

The so-called "omics'' in biology refers to the science of simultaneously and comprehensively exploring a certain class of molecules. The earliest "omics'' is genomics (genomics). Compared with traditional genetics, which only focuses on the interaction of individuals or several genes, genomics uses high-throughput methods to explore hundreds or thousands at the same time. Since then, this emerging discipline that uses high-throughput technology to generate and analyze large amounts of data has developed rapidly to include proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, microbiome, exposureomics, etc. These so-called "multi-omics" explore multiple omics at the same time, so that scientists can more comprehensively analyze the intractable diseases encountered in medicine or biology.

Can multi-omics testing replace a hospital diagnosis?

The mProbe multi-omics test allows medical doctors to understand detailed metabolic changes in the patient. Based on the test results, the doctor can refer the patient to further examinations to achieve early intervention.

The innovative platform developed by mProbeTW has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3bsqcz

