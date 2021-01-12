CES 2021 Taiwanese Startup iPreg's Sperm Sorting Chip is the Game-Changer in IVF Market

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPreg Incorporation delivers "Sperm Sorting Chip'' that is expected to increase fertility rate and fill in the insufficient spot within In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) process. It can replace the traditional technique of sperm isolation to boost the success rate of pregnancy upon the current IVF procedure. iPreg Inc. is a global biomedical device manufacturer in the field of reproductive medicine. Its main services focus on in vitro fertilization market and continuously improve the new generation of sperm sorting methods.

Pregnancy is not as easy as you thought.

The current infertility rate is approximately 15% globally, IVF is the most efficient solution on the market with the ability to increase the pregnancy rate to 37.4%. One of the weaknesses of IVF is inefficient sperm selection with the traditional sperm sorting processes. In fact, this traditional method cannot avoid DNA fragmentation in sperm and could lead to a low success rate of pregnancy in IVF therapy.

iPreg Sperm Sorting Chip is designed with hydromechanics technology, the R&D team conducted researched in the swimming mode of human sperm, the result concludes that the ability to swim between healthy (normal) sperm and abnormal sperm have a noticeable difference. The team uses the fluid mechanics of sperm swimming in the microfluidic chip and creates an environment that allows sperm to race in the chip. The uniquely designed chip can increase the purity of healthy sperm to 90% with minimum DNA damage.

High success rate at a competitive price

The iPreg Sperm Sorting Chip has proven the ability to increase the healthy sperm ratio to 90% in 15 minutes, therefore, it plays a role in assisting reproduction that accelerates the crucial stage of sperm screening in IVF. Through the stages of fertility, starting from increasing the ratio of healthy sperm to the formation of the blastocyst, the iPreg Sperm Sorting Chip is expected to enhance the overall success in pregnancy.

In comparison with the traditional centrifugation method and other products, iPreg Sperm Sorting Chip hits the mark in multiple categories: high efficiency, purity, and DNA integrity. It requires the least in time with a minimum of 15 minutes. Moreover, it also maintains 90% purity of progressive sperm, all in competitive pricing.

Exploring the way from Taiwan to the world with patents

Founded by Dr. CY Chung, who obtained a Ph.D. in Immunology, together with his mentor, Dr. MI Hsu, a team of Gynecology specialists. The team works with external partners such as Taiwan IVF Group, Chiao Tung University in the development process. iPreg Inc. is looking forward to a progressive future. In 2019 - 2020, iPreg Inc. is in its manufacture and patent process, and on its way for FDA approval. In the following year, iPreg Inc. will include China in its ambitious expansion plan, followed by South East Asia and North America in 2021, continuing with Europe in 2023. iPreg Inc. had received two invention patents in 2019: M588247/TW and I684753/TW. Three other patents are under review in Taiwan and the United States. In the meantime, iPreg Inc. will work closely with CFDA (NMPA), FDA, and CE to approve of the Sperm Sorting Chip to ensure its safety, health, and environmental protection measures are met with the government requirements.

iPreg Sperm Sorting Chip's performance in efficiency, safety, and quality could be the crucial piece of the puzzle in the stages of the IVF process. Because of their innovative sperm sorting chips that could create a positive impact on the global population, iPreg has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/38ekrg

SOURCE iPreg Inc.