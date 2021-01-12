CES 2021 Taiwanese startup Let-Win's innovative indicator lights combine color and digitals numbers signals

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let-Win has invented indicator lights that combine color-based signals and digitals numbers signals, including green, blue, yellow, purple and red signals to help managers make decisions based on the working hours of each machine as provided by these patented indicator lights technology.

Changing the future visual management for equipment

In the past, conventional indicator lights use red, yellow and green lights to indicate the working status of equipment. In general, green light stands for working without problem, yellow light stands for standby mode, and red light indicates that the equipment works abnormally.

This indication was used as visual management for equipment, however, operators are not able to know the exact turning time of indicator lights from green to yellow light. In other words, making operators are not able to operate machines in time and making the process inefficient. It's not clear for the operation time, and those delayed processes are quite considerable.

Therefore, this inventor proposed the best solution for this problem based on the concept of conventional indicator lights. By combining with digital numbers shown on the indicator, operators can easily and clearly figure out the current situation and the rest of the working time.

Patented Let-Link solution helps people to work easier

Let-Win's invention is indicator lights that combine color-based signals and digitals numbers signals, including green, blue, yellow, purple and red signals along with LED-based digits. By analyzing these data, managers are able to make decisions based on the working hours of each machine. Conventional signal lights work with only color-based light instead of digits.

Let-Link makes the process more efficient by bringing intuitional digits into conventional indicator lights, and this is exactly what this inventor is concentrating on: keep traditions and work innovatively. In the design point of view, this product is made of aluminum-alloy-based texture, which is waterproof and oil proof as well.

Further introduced to IIoT Applications

"Let-Link solutions can be well applied on lathe machines, weaving machines, printing machines and all kinds of manufacturing machines to fully achieve IIoT – Industrial Internet of Things. The solution can further increase manufacturing efficiency, simplify factory operation and management, and make your manufacturing plants smarter," said Let-Win Founder Wang Chi-Hsien.

He said that the Let-Link solution can be customized with the most suitable number of smart signal lights according to the size of the manufacturing plant, types of manufacturing equipment, and status of production lines. Let-Win's smart signal light is roughly 30 cm tall, light in weight and easy to install on any manufacturing machine. Every signal light is equipped with red, green and yellow lights and LED number display to display the real-time factory operation status, such as power of individual machine, idle time, history record, alert system, and work hour timesheet.

Taiwanese solution that wins global recognitions

Let-Win's smart signal light and management solution (Let-Link solution) is an extraordinary smart manufacturing solution for factories of smaller scales of production and manufacturers intending to implement smart manufacturing for the first time. This excellent solution originated from the founder of Let-Win who had long years of experience in mobile phone manufacturing. Upon seeing lots of unsatisfied manufacturing needs and having production improvement ideas, the founder thus established Let-Win Technology and successfully developed a Made-in-Taiwan Let-Link solution.

Let-Win has already acquired patents in Taiwan, Japan, China and US for Let-Link. For its innovation, the company has been given an iF design award in and a CE certificate in 2019.

This year, the incredible innovation made LetWin Tech being selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase virtually at Eureka Park in CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3aspnd

