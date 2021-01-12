CES 2021 Taiwanese startup STO's indoor map bridges the gap of Google Maps

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Topology Technology (STO) is the only indoor map platform embedded with both indoor positioning and navigation systems on this planet. Spatial Topology Technology focused on the automation of indoor map construction by robotics technologies for various applications.

With the booming of E-Commerce, business owners desire complete customer data to predict the next step of customers. This is where STO comes in with its map. STOMAP can be imagined as an indoor version of Google Maps. Users can use the map for navigation but for business owners, like shopping malls, we can provide offline data on where their customers go, and their buying interest, based on their unique identification of each mobile user.

Indoor maps are equally important as the outdoor ones

People spend 90% of their time indoors, but the applications of indoor maps are more than outdoor maps. STOMAP, indoor map platform, successfully makes up the gap in Google Maps and completes the very first navigation platform integrating indoor and outdoor maps. The map and navigation database of STO has been applied into various industries, such as car finding in parking lots, medical staff and equipment finding in hospitals, and also tourist data analysis for the airport shuttle industry.

As a map distributor, STO provides a competitive number of public indoor maps with a peripheral signal-based indoor positioning system (IPS) in Taiwan and other cities in Asia. This platform has already been used by Taipei Main Station and several large indoor parking lots for guidance for their mobile users.

As a mobile user data collector, provider and analyzer, STO provides mobile user intelligence from customized targeted industries, brands and categories for businesses to assess their ongoing and future strategic actions, also, to improve the quality of their marketing budgets in different ways including better conversion rate and targeting their audience. This data only platform has already been used in the travel industry for highlighting travelers in major stations and airports in Taiwan.

STO's solution is fully automated

STO's solution is unique as it is fully automated, for example, the other mapping solutions require vast manpower. STO does not require excess hardware because it relies on existing environmental elements such as WIFI and beacons, and is able to closely map, or provide the data that could be used to map, large indoor areas and their surroundings.

The technology has its roots in ASUS' robotics research lab leveraging STOs key founders' experience work. The company founder also has a key member who worked previously with Taiwan's National Applied Research Laboratories.

Widely receive recognition from entities across the world

STO has received numerous awards since 2015. It was first granted a SITI award in 2015, then received 2D/3D Spatial Modeling, and IPS Applied in Smart Parking awards in 2016. In 2017, the company had its IPS applied in hospitals while its spatial modeling was applied in home robots. STO was used for Taipei Main Station Navigator App Launch and for Smart Parking for 30 parking lots with 15,000 spaces in 2018. In 2019, the company was awarded InnoVEX Dtalk Top 10 Startup, selected to be at CIAT Accelerator Program as well as in SYSTEX AGP AI Accelerator and TAIRA Accelerator Program. In 2020, STO has launched its Indoor LBS AR and Quarantine System.

Furthermore, because of their innovative product, STO has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion：https://pse.is/3btrsh

SOURCE Spatial Topology Technology