CES 2021 Team8 promises to fight childhood obesity with its hero watch

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the closing of schools, summer camps, playgrounds and sports fields, making kids turn into mobile devices for entertainment and avoid physical activity. This, including changes in eating habits could lead to a future spike in childhood obesity.

Team8, the first health platform dedicated to children, has created a watch that will entertain kids and at the same time do physical activity to combat childhood obesity. Team8's concept comes from the CEO's personal experience.

He was an overweight kid who became an obese adult, but he then lost more than half of his weight in 1 year. We know how hard it can be to live with weight issues, which is why we have worked so hard to turn exercises into fun games for kids.

"Growing up I reached the weight of 160kg. In 2003, I lost 80kg in a year. I decided to create Team8 to improve children's health with what they like most: play!" Stephane Daucourt, Team8 CEO said.

The health platform for children

Team8 developed a connectable watch that allows kids to play a superhero role (with customized name, costume, super-powers etc.) by doing physical activities. As the user moves, the superhero on the watch's screen moves as well. The energy recorded by the user, for example by running around the house, allows the superhero to evolve into a stronger character.

Beyond the entertainment and playing aspect of Team8 watch is also the health platform that monitors kids' health. It includes an "Ice Profile'' where parents can record their kids' health profiles that can be very useful in emergency situations. It also includes notifications to remind your kid of taking medications. Teams8 watch has built a feature to lock the watch outside of defined hours, such as at school. Moreover, the Team8 developped an app version that can turns any Android phone into a safe and secure Team8 device.

Team8 was established in 2015 in France. The team raised funds in 2018 and showcased their first version at CES. This year, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) has selected them as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

They are currently working on expanding into the Asian market and they are trying to set up an office in Taipei, Taiwan. To be sure, Obesity rates among children in Asia-Pacific are rising at a rapid rate, and more action is needed to encourage healthier lifestyles and the number of overweight children under five rose 38 % between 2000 and 2016 in the region, and the problem is growing according to media reports.

Team8 dedicated to improving children's health

Team8 is led by Daucourt as the CEO. He was an artistic director for 20 years and worked for big brands including Danone Waters, Colgate Palmolive, and L'Oreal. "Team8 team is made of superheroes, multi-faceted and over-developed talents. It puts all its energy at the service of the child's health and has the objective to make your daily life an exceptional adventure!," Dacourt said. Meanwhile, Team8's CTO is Nicolas Meric. He has earned his Master of Science (MS) in Particle Physics, Nuclear Physics and Cosmology (theory + experiments) with a distinction of Magna cum laude.

