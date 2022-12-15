CES 2023: Somalytics revolutionizes at-home sleep monitoring with launch of first eye-tracking sleep mask

SomaSleep brings monitoring of REM, sleep and wellness to in-home consumer tech

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree and nanotechnology pioneer Somalytics Inc. announced today it will be unveiling its new SomaSleep sleep mask at CES Unveiled on Jan. 3, 2023, and showcasing it during CES 2023 Jan. 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas. SomaSleep is a first-of-its-kind sleep mask that uses eye tracking to unmask the wellness challenges preventing better sleep by collecting data never before possible through an in-home device. The revolutionary sleep mask can track eye movements, including rapid eye movements, to help consumers better understand sleep stages, quality and disruptions, which is key to gaining wellness insights and improving sleep.

SomaSleep will debut at CES Unveiled on Jan. 3!

Somalytics will introduce SomaSleep at table 319. Visit Somalytics during CES 2023 Jan. 5-8 : Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall, booth 18490. Contact [email protected] to schedule a one-on-one press demo or interview.

"Sleep problems affect the lives of billions of people, and understanding the quality of sleep is at the heart of the solution," said Barbara Barclay, CEO of Somalytics. "REM is critical for learning and memory. Things such as snoring, back and leg problems, medication, antidepressants, concussions, and stroke and other neurological illnesses can disrupt sleep, and in particular REM. Until now the only option to track REM was through sleep centers, where data is typically manually interpreted. With SomaSleep, we are enabling consumers to track all stages of sleep including REM in the comfort and privacy of their own homes through a lightweight, easy-to-use sleep mask. This is a transformational moment for in-home wellness and our team is thrilled to have a role in bringing to market such an important product."

SomaSleep is expected to be available for consumer purchase by December 2023 for $199. Stay tuned for updates at www.somalytics.com/SomaSleep.

How it works

Eye movements occur during every sleep stage. Regular eye movements and REM can be disrupted by stress, injury, disease, medications and alcohol. For example, people with concussions often suffer from increased sleep disruptions and daytime fatigue. SomaSleep can track and classify eye movements, including REM, for closed or open eyes during sleep or while the user is awake. This allows users while at home to see inside their sleep patterns in ways that have not previously been possible so they can better understand fatigue that occurs even though they theoretically slept, and can inform doctors when there are sleep pattern changes.

The SomaSleep mask will operate via battery for eight hours collecting unprecedented health data. Due to the low power it requires to operate, the mask also stays cool. Data can be integrated via an SDK with top consumer fitness trackers or will be available through the SomaSleep mobile app.

SomaCap sensors within SomaSleep

SomaSleep uses Somalytics' award-winning SomaCap carbon-nanotube paper composite (CPC™) capacitive sensors to track eye movements. As the world's smallest nano-based capacitive sensors, SomaCap is establishing an entirely new category of sensor technology. Miniature and highly sensitive to the human body, they can also be used for proximity sensing, gesture control, and touch and fluid monitoring. SomaCap sensors are designed to improve the human experience through innovations in consumer electronics, AR/VR, the Internet of Things, health and wellness, and transportation.

Somalytics is dramatically advancing the human experience with technology because its groundbreaking sensors are delivering greater sensitivity for devices in a smaller size, requiring less power to operate and at a dramatically lower cost to the manufacturer than other available sensor technologies.

The Consumer Technology Association has recognized Somalytics SomaCap as a 2023 CES Innovation Award honoree in the Embedded Technology category.

Somalytics history

Founded in 2021 as a spinoff of CoMotion, the University of Washington's collaborative innovation hub, Somalytics is funded by hard science investment firm IP Group Inc. with support from WRF Capital.

In August, Somalytics closed a seed funding round of $1.9 million to launch mass production of its award-winning new sensors and develop concepts for consumer tech product development.

By the end of 2023, Somalytics expects to be mass-producing its unique sensors from its new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Redmond, Washington, which it moved into this summer.

About Somalytics

Somalytics is bringing better sense to the digital world. The nanotechnology startup is commercializing a patent-pending CPC capacitive sensor, which is a new technology developed by University of Washington researchers in collaboration with CoMotion. Somalytics' eye, gesture, touch and fluid monitoring sensors are miniature and highly sensitive to the human body. They are designed to improve the human experience through innovations in eye tracking, consumer electronics, AR/VR, IoT, health and wellness, and transportation. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.somalytics.com

