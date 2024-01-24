CES 2024: EDINT's Mobile-based Proctoring Service "Proctormatic" Sets Stage for Global Expansion

News provided by

EDINT

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

DAEJEON, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean tech startup EDINT significantly impacted the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, held from January 9th to 12th in Las Vegas. The company stood out among the 20 participating companies from Daejeon City at Eureka Park and secured global customers and networks at the exhibition.

Continue Reading

At CES 2024, EDINT unveiled Proctormatic, a mobile-based AI online exam proctoring service with gaze, motion, object, and sound-tracking technology. Unlike traditional proctoring services that rely on PC-installed webcams with limited camera angles and blind spots, Proctormatic provides a broader view through a mobile-based service. This innovative technology allows exam administrators to manage and supervise online exams without any human proctors, requiring only a smartphone from the test-takers.

EDINT was founded in May 2022 by three co-founders with roots in Samsung Electronics' in-house venture program, C-Lab. The co-founders have over 12 years of experience at Samsung Electronics, specializing in business, product, and software development. Since its establishment, EDINT has seen rapid growth, securing investments from Samsung and the Korean government sectors, receiving the CES 2023 Innovation Award, and earning an award from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups for promoting venture startups.

During an Investor Relations (IR) pitching session, CEO Dave Won emphasized the necessity of Proctormatic in the current market landscape and its unique advantages. He also highlighted EDINT's proprietary technology, which gives Proctormatic a distinct edge over other products. Proctormatic, a B2B SaaS solution, leverages mobile and AI technology to automatically manage and supervise online tests. The service utilizes a mobile phone, requiring knowledge of mobile devices to control attributions, including CPU, temperature, and network for the service's stability. Fortunately, three co-founders are mobile experts who have developed Galaxy devices and mobile services, including Samsung Pay and Bixby, for over 12 years.

Its mobile-first approach eliminates the need for complex manuals or additional personnel, offering the potential for significant cost savings. With the co-founders' combined expertise and experience, EDINT focuses on researching mobile services and AI technology, with plans to release further automated services in the education sector. After CES 2024, CEO Dave Won stated that EDINT will propel market expansion and overseas advancement based on its differentiated services and technology.

SOURCE EDINT

Also from this source

EDINT To Present AI Gaze-Tracking and Motion-Detecting Technology At CES 2024

EDINT To Present AI Gaze-Tracking and Motion-Detecting Technology At CES 2024

South Korea's EDINT (Eureka Park 63339) has announced its plan to unveil its online exam proctoring service, Proctormatic, with AI-powered...
EDINT to launch Proctormatic at CES 2024

EDINT to launch Proctormatic at CES 2024

EDINT is set to launch Proctormatic - a mobile-based AI-powered online exam proctoring service - at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.