CES 2024: EDINT's Mobile-based Proctoring Service "Proctormatic" Sets Stage for Global Expansion

DAEJEON, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean tech startup EDINT significantly impacted the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, held from January 9th to 12th in Las Vegas. The company stood out among the 20 participating companies from Daejeon City at Eureka Park and secured global customers and networks at the exhibition.

At CES 2024, EDINT unveiled Proctormatic, a mobile-based AI online exam proctoring service with gaze, motion, object, and sound-tracking technology. Unlike traditional proctoring services that rely on PC-installed webcams with limited camera angles and blind spots, Proctormatic provides a broader view through a mobile-based service. This innovative technology allows exam administrators to manage and supervise online exams without any human proctors, requiring only a smartphone from the test-takers.

EDINT was founded in May 2022 by three co-founders with roots in Samsung Electronics' in-house venture program, C-Lab. The co-founders have over 12 years of experience at Samsung Electronics, specializing in business, product, and software development. Since its establishment, EDINT has seen rapid growth, securing investments from Samsung and the Korean government sectors, receiving the CES 2023 Innovation Award, and earning an award from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups for promoting venture startups.

During an Investor Relations (IR) pitching session, CEO Dave Won emphasized the necessity of Proctormatic in the current market landscape and its unique advantages. He also highlighted EDINT's proprietary technology, which gives Proctormatic a distinct edge over other products. Proctormatic, a B2B SaaS solution, leverages mobile and AI technology to automatically manage and supervise online tests. The service utilizes a mobile phone, requiring knowledge of mobile devices to control attributions, including CPU, temperature, and network for the service's stability. Fortunately, three co-founders are mobile experts who have developed Galaxy devices and mobile services, including Samsung Pay and Bixby, for over 12 years.

Its mobile-first approach eliminates the need for complex manuals or additional personnel, offering the potential for significant cost savings. With the co-founders' combined expertise and experience, EDINT focuses on researching mobile services and AI technology, with plans to release further automated services in the education sector. After CES 2024, CEO Dave Won stated that EDINT will propel market expansion and overseas advancement based on its differentiated services and technology.

