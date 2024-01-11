CES 2024: Orbbec Partners With Hiwonder To Expand Into the Educational Robotics Industry

Feature Rich, Mobile Robot Platforms Powered by Orbbec's 3D Vision Technology and AI Vision Tracking, Deep Learning, 3D Mapping

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec , an industry leader dedicated to 3D vision systems, today announced a partnership with Hiwonder , a manufacturer of robots for the educational industry, at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Hiwonder owns over 40 technical patents and its products are in more than 2,000 educational institutions to enhance STEAM education.

The partnership marks Orbbec's entry into the educational robotics industry. Students can learn and experiment with robot operations, sensors, vision, mapping, navigation and human-machine interactions. The JetHexa ROS Hexapod Robot Kit and the JetAuto ROS Robot Car have integrated Orbbec's Astra+ 3D camera and are powered by NVIDIA Jetson Nano and support the open-source Robot Operating System (ROS). The platform leverages mainstream deep learning frameworks, uses OpenCV for image processing, incorporates MediaPipe development, enables YOLO model training, and utilizes TensorRT acceleration.

JetHexa Hexapod Robot Kit: With Advanced Inverse Kinematics, JetHexa features adjustable pitch angle, roll angle, direction, speed, height, and stride. A high-torque smart bus servo provides high precision and feedback. The self-balancing function helps JetHexa conquer complex terrains with ease.

JetAuto Education Robot Car: With omnidirectional mecanum wheels, JetAuto can move 360° freely with excellent performance to tackle complicated routes. The permanent DC motor is equipped with a high-precision magnetic encoder and gearing to provide high starting torque and smooth speed change. Through deep learning and AI vision, the JetAuto can perform autonomous driving functions, line following, road-sign detection and traffic light recognition. A touch-screen LCD allows for easy monitoring and debugging.

JetHexa and JetAuto robots feature:

Orbbec's 3D camera technology that offers high resolution and low power depth vision for 3D scanning, mapping, obstacle avoidance, navigation and other functions.

USB hub, multi-function expansion board and large capacity Li battery.

Android and iOS apps and a wireless controller.

Color recognition and tracking, vision line following, target object and tag tracking.

Human body and fingertip trajectory recognition.

Improved sound source localization using a 6 channel microphone array that supports voice interaction and navigation by voice commands.

Group control, formation adjustment and synchronized performances.

"Our partnership with Hiwonder brings 3D vision and AI into the classroom with easy-to-use kits," said Amit Banerjee, Head of Platform and Partnerships at Orbbec. "We have a shared goal to make the robotics technology accessible to educators, students and developers for hands-on learning experiences."

Orbbec is hosting a demo of JetHexa ROS Hexapod Robot Kit at CES, taking place from January 9-12, 2024 at Orbbec's CES booth at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC), North Hall, 9745. For those attending CES this year, visit here to book an in-person meeting with our team.

About Orbbec www.Orbbec.com

Orbbec is on a mission to popularize 3D vision technology for the 3D world, create a full-stack platform for industry solution developers and build smart products with industry-leading performance and price.

CONTACT: Taylor Maurits, Wise Up PR for Orbbec, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187418/Orbbec_AI_Logo.jpg