CES 2025: CASBOT Unveils Full-Size Biped Humanoid Robot "CASBOT 01," Pioneering a Vision of Human-Machine Harmony

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading humanoid robot brand CASBOT is bringing its full-size biped humanoid robot, CASBOT 01, to the 2025 CES show, held from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas. Featuring groundbreaking bionic design and advanced dynamic force control capabilities, CASBOT 01 integrates the latest achievements in humanoid robotics and becomes a focal point of the global tech industry.

CASBOT is dedicated to reshaping the multi-scenario application experience through humanoid robotics technology, redefining the boundaries of technology and life, and leveraging technology to bring a more efficient and smarter lifestyle to consumers around the world.

Nicknamed "Wednesday," CASBOT 01 stands at 1.79 meters tall, weighs 60 kilograms, and features 52 degrees of freedom with a computing power of 550 TOPS, enabling 550 trillion operations per second and over four hours of continuous operation.

CASBOT 01 adopts an ID design that merges mechanical engineering with organic aesthetics, precision dexterous bionic hands and high dynamic force control ability. Its head, with two degrees of freedom (DoF), is equipped with multiple sensors to interact visually and auditorily. These advanced features enable the robot to stand, walk, run, and jump steadily while also performing practical tasks such as organizing clothes, assembling a table lamp, changing light bulbs, and twisting screws. This comprehensive functionality lays a strong foundation for multi-scenario applications.

In terms of mechanical structure design, CASBOT has balanced the motion range with styling aesthetics. By adopting high-strength metal materials and creating a reinforced ultra-thin hollow cavity, the structure ensures stability, impact resistance, and reduced overall weight, making CASBOT 01 a versatile and robust solution for various environments.

CASBOT 01 features a self-developed high-efficiency joint system and an end-to-end model that guarantees precision operation and task adaptation. The innovative training technologies further improve the intelligence level and flexibility of the robots to meet cross-scenario needs.

The humanoid robot can be applied in a wide range of operations including smart home, commercial services, industrial manufacturing, aviation and navigation, emergency rescue, and other diverse scenarios.

In September 2024, CASBOT reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Lenovo and deployed the CASBOT humanoid robots in Lenovo's intelligent manufacturing factory. The compliant force control and high-precision operation improve the automation level of the production lines, reduce cost, and inject new vitality into manufacturing transformation and upgrades.

CASBOT is opening the foundational skills library of humanoid robots to all industry partners to collaboratively build a more refined professional skills library. This initiative aims to deepen the understanding of diverse industry needs, enabling humanoid robots and embodied intelligence technologies to effectively serve various scenarios. By harnessing intelligent technologies, CASBOT strives to integrate robots into human lives, realizing a future of human-machine synergy.

CASBOT is exhibiting at booth #41017 in the South Hall 3 of Las Vegas Convention Center.

About CASBOT

Founded in 2023, CASBOT is an innovative high-tech enterprise committed to the long-term development of general-purpose humanoid robotics and robot deployment in practical application scenarios. The company is dedicated to utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and robotics technologies to create humanoid robots and embodied intelligence solutions capable of taking on high-risk, high-intensity, and repetitive tasks. These innovations aim to improve working conditions for human laborers, allowing them to focus on more creative and high-value activities. With a mission to illuminate practical application scenarios, CASBOT is transforming embodied intelligence from a conceptual stage into tangible reality, continuously advancing societal progress and individual well-being.

