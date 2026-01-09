CES 2026 | Led by a 100 TOPS High-Performance AI Module, MeiG Smart's Full-Stack AI Solutions Define the Intelligent Future

Key Highlights:

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The four-day CES 2026 has officially come to a close. As a technology industry showcase defined by "AI Everywhere," the event once again set the tone for the global tech landscape at the very beginning of 2026.

Led by a 100 TOPS High-Performance AI Module, MeiG Smart’s Full-Stack AI Solutions Define the Intelligent Future

Targeting the vast opportunities brought by global digital and intelligent transformation, MeiG Smart continues to advance its "module + solution" strategy, with a coordinated of AI and 5G. During CES 2026, the company unveiled a series of flagship products, including a 100 TOPS high-performance AI module purpose-built for AI computing, an industrial-grade Edge AI BOX solution, and a 5G Mobile HotSpot solution integrating multimodal AI capabilities.

These launches fully demonstrate MeiG Smart's growing role in the global technology ecosystem, as the company continues to drive innovation through both core technologies and end-to-end solutions amid the accelerating wave of comprehensive AI adoption.

Du Guobin, CEO of MeiG Smart, commented:

"From the scale and momentum of CES, it is clear that the traditional consumer electronics industry is fully embracing AI — particularly edge AI. In the future, almost every pair of smart glasses and even every toy may be capable of delivering on-device AI services.

MeiG Smart is enabling this transformation through higher-performance AI modules, more efficient intelligent and communication modules, as well as model deployment and quantization services. Together, these capabilities allow us to provide convenient, efficient, and cost-effective solutions across the entire product lifecycle — spanning edge AI, cloud AI, and hybrid edge–cloud AI — and to accelerate the global digital and intelligent upgrade of the consumer electronics industry."

SNM983: The Computing Foundation for the "AI-Native" Era

At the show, the spotlight was on MeiG Smart's newly launched SNM983 high-performance AI module, delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI computing power, which has attracted strong attention from both domestic and international customers.

Designed for the AI-native era, the advantage of SNM983 comes not only from its extreme AI computing power, but also from its new architecture purpose-built for AI computing and MeiG Smart's ecosystem for multimodal and fully multimodal large language models.

MeiG Smart has successfully completed on-device inference validation of the Qwen2.5 7B multimodal large language model on the SNM983 module. This ensures deterministic high-performance execution for more complex multimodal AI applications, including automotive multimodal edge AI computing units, AI BOX and edge inference devices, robotics and unmanned systems, and lays a leading hardware foundation for customers to rapidly adopt evolving AI technologies over the next 1 to 3 years.

MT200 AI BOX: An AI Solution for Flexible Industrial-Grade Computing

Providing customers with convenient and efficient AI development solutions has always been one of MeiG Smart's core objectives. During CES, alongside the SNM983, MeiG Smart also unveiled the MT200 series — an industrial-grade Edge AI BOX solution.

Positioned as an industrial-grade edge AI computing platform, the MT200 series features a flexible computing matrix from 24 TOPS to 100 TOPS, a layered and decoupled software architecture, and a plug-and-play development experience. Combining high cost-efficiency, remote collaboration, efficient development, and easy operation, it is designed to serve as the computing core for a wide range of industrial AI applications.

Typical application scenarios include: robotics control, precision smart manufacturing such as 3D printing, high-precision quality inspection, automotive edge computing units, energy and industrial monitoring, among others. Its open ecosystem allows for rapid development or direct deployment, providing industries with a forward-looking, reliable, and easy-to-use core computing device to accelerate intelligent transformation.

SRT8710: 5G Mobile HotSpot Solution Supporting Multimodal AI Interaction

MeiG Smart's first 5G Mobile HotSpot solution integrating multimodal AI capabilities transforms the traditional mobile hotspot into an "AI assistant". It supports AI intelligent interaction that can see, hear, and think, while providing global mainstream coverage of 5G Sub-6GHz and LTE 4 bands with high-bandwidth connectivity. By deeply integrating powerful 5G/Wi-Fi 6E connectivity with open AI multimodal perception capabilities, the SRT8710 not only meets users' demand for ultra-fast network speed and intelligent network connection, but also delivers a new intelligent connectivity and interaction experience for mobile office, international business travel, new retail, and intelligent services.

Beyond these flagship products, MeiG Smart's mature portfolio of 4G/5G communication, intelligent modules, high-performance AI modules, automotive modules, and multi-domain solutions continues to attract attention from industry customers worldwide. MeiG Smart remains committed to supporting digital and intelligent transformation across industries, driving continuous evolution toward a fully connected intelligent world.

