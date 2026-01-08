CES 2026 | Linkerbot: 80% Market Dominance, Thousand-Unit Monthly Output

Commanding 80% of the global high-DOF dexterous robotic hand market, Linkerbot unveils breakthrough products that upend industry cost and delivery standards.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the spotlight chases humanoid walking gaits, Linkerbot is answering a more urgent industry question: How do robots actually create value?

Linkerbot made a major debut at CES 2026 with its complete Linker Hand product line and the "Linker Craftsman" workstation, presenting a comprehensive portfolio spanning 11 to 42 degrees of freedom across direct-drive, linkage, and tendon-driven architectures for universal application.

LINKERBOT at CES 2026

The Physics-defying Ratio: 370g vs. 50kg

The Linker Hand delivered a striking contrast—threading a needle with sub-millimeter precision one moment, then instantly switching to hoist heavy industrial loads.

This engineering breakthrough stems from extreme power density and materials innovation. The industrial Linker Hand L20 features a proprietary "Super Electric Cylinder" achieving 90% drive efficiency, 200N screw-end thrust, and tested lifespan exceeding one million cycles.

Through a unique innovation using PEEK engineering polymer and in-house developed micro-reducers, the Linker Hand O6 weighs just 370g yet delivers a staggering 50kg grip payload. Put simply: it is equivalent to an egg lifting a full-grown adult. This power-to-weight ratio doubles the industry standard while costing one-tenth the price of comparable products.

From "Being Manufactured" to "Self-Evolution"

The Linker Hand doesn't just lift—it builds. The "Linker Craftsman" workstation, with dual robotic arms and high-DOF L20 hands, can autonomously complete the entire assembly process of robotic arm modules.

This isn't a demo—it's production reality. Linkerbot's robotic hands now build robotic arms and assemble other robotic hands. This shifts robotics from self-replication to self-evolution: machines that continuously learn and develop new capabilities autonomously.

Real-World Data: LinkerSkillNet

Instead of relying on simulator training, Linkerbot launched LinkerSkillNet—the world's largest human skill library built entirely from real-world physical data.

"Simulators can't replicate subtle friction variations or reproduce the human finesse of handling fragile objects without breaking or dropping them," Linkerbot stated. "Our robotic hands are trained in the real world." The system has mastered over 500 skills, with customers including Samsung, Siemens, Foxconn, and other industry leaders worldwide.

The World's Only Thousand-Unit Monthly Producer

Linkerbot is the only company worldwide mass-producing high-DOF dexterous robotic hands at thousands of units monthly, capturing over 80% of the global market.

Operating four proprietary factories, Linkerbot controls assembly tolerances at the micrometer level, improving consistency by 95%. This efficiency compresses delivery cycles to just two weeks—six times faster than competitors.

About Linkerbot

Linkerbot leads globally in dexterous robotic hand hardware and embodied AI solutions, with full-stack capabilities from micro-reducers to tactile algorithms serving research, manufacturing, and service robotics worldwide.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Linkerbot