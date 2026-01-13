CES 2026: AC Future Unveils the CES Innovation Award-Winning AI Transformer Home Trailer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), AC Future, a leader in sustainable smart living and intelligent housing solutions, unveiled its first product to market, the AI Transformer Home Trailer (AI-THt), a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree in the category Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility. The AI-THt is a smart, expandable electric home on wheels, introducing a new category of intelligent, self-sufficient living.

The AI-THt marks a major milestone for AC Future as the company transitions from vision to execution, with initial customer deliveries planned for the second half of 2026. Purpose-built for extended living rather than weekend camping, the AI-THt expands to approximately 360 square feet using AC Future's patented expansion system, transforming a compact road profile into a multi-room residential environment when parked. With a starting price of $158,000, the AI-THt is designed for customers seeking flexibility, resilience, and independence, without compromising comfort, performance, or aesthetics.

"CES 2026 was a defining moment for AC Future," said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future. "With the AI-THt, we are introducing our first product to market, a fully expandable smart home travel trailer that reimagines how people live, move, and connect. Partnering with Pininfarina allowed us to pair visionary design with real-world engineering to deliver intelligent, sustainable living without compromise."

Designed for Production, Built for Real Life

Developed in close collaboration with Pininfarina, the AI-THt represents a significant evolution from concept to manufacturable product. Recently recognized with a Red Dot Award 2025: Design Concept and membership into the prestigious NVIDIA Inception Program, the AI-THt reflects a shared commitment to human-centered design.

The company had nearly 10,000 visitors experience the future of living at their CES 2026 booth.

About AC Future

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is redefining sustainable and mobile living through its AI Transformer Home series. The company's mission is to deliver flexible, intelligent, and eco-friendly housing solutions that respond to how people live today. AC Future has received multiple industry recognitions, including a 2026 CES Innovation Award, NVIDIA Inception Program, and one of CNET's Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025. Learn more at www.acfuture.com.

