CES 2026: Doosan to Unveil Energy Solutions Essential for AI Infrastructure and AI-Integrated Autonomous Worksite Innovations

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Group today announced its participation in CES 2026 (West Hall, Booth 5840), where it will present a renewed portfolio of technologies advancing clean energy, jobsite automation, and intelligent machine innovation designed to meet the demands of the AI era. This year's exhibit will showcase forward-looking solutions from Doosan's various business units, highlighting the Group's commitment to supporting the rapid growth of AI-driven industries - from energy solutions and electro-materials for AI data centers to AI-powered innovations that enable safer and more efficient jobsites.

At CES 2026, visitors will experience how the Group's technologies come together to deliver end-to-end energy solutions for data centers in the AI era, while interacting with innovations redefining the future of worksite operations. These technologies represent the company's continued investment in delivering real-world applications that empower industries and infrastructure.

"Doosan is focused on driving innovation that meets the world's evolving needs from advanced energy solutions to smarter, more capable machines," said Dowon Kim, CSO, Doosan Corporation. "With demand for energy higher than ever due to advancements in AI, our presence at CES reflects our commitment to building solutions that affect lives today while laying the foundation for a more sustainable tomorrow."

Doosan Exhibit Highlights

Doosan Enerbility: Doosan Enerbility, strengthening its presence in the global energy market after recently securing its first gas turbine contract in the United States, will showcase its latest breakthroughs in energy and power for cleaner, more scalable, and more efficient solutions engineered for the demands of the AI era. At the booth, Doosan Enerbility will present comprehensive solutions adaptable to any energy requirements. Visitors will also have a chance to learn about the company's advancements in gas turbines and small modular reactors (SMRs) designed to meet the power needs of AI data centers.

HyAxiom: HyAxiom, specializing in fuel cells, returns to CES to demonstrate its global leadership in advancing zero-emission technologies for future generations, as well as modular and scalable power solutions for AI data centers and microgrids. At the Doosan booth, HyAxiom will present its latest hydrogen and phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC) innovations, including the PureCell® M400, HyAxiom PAFC 10MW Power Block, and HyAxiom Trailer-Mounted Application. The showcase will also highlight major company milestones, such as operating the world's largest hydrogen-input fuel cell power plant and delivering the United States' first multi-megawatt, multi-story fuel cell installation.

Doosan Bobcat: Doosan Bobcat will showcase next-generation operator experiences and unveil groundbreaking technologies that bring AI out of the cloud and directly onto the jobsite. These innovations deliver real-time guidance, simplify complex tasks, and enhance precision, making operation easier for the next generation of workers while helping experienced operators boost productivity. Bobcat will reveal its newest concept machine and advanced technologies during its CES Media Days press conference on Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. PT in Mandalay Bay I.

Doosan Robotics: Visitors will see firsthand how Doosan Robotics' newest innovations are advancing automation across the aerospace, construction, and automotive sectors. The company will showcase its Scan & Go AI Robotics Solution, recently named a "Best of Innovation" winner in Artificial Intelligence and an honoree in Robotics. Developed in partnership with Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. (MARI), Scan & Go is the world's first unmanned AI system designed for large-scale composite repairs, including aircraft fuselages, wind turbine blades, and architectural façades.

Additional live demonstrations will feature AI-powered depalletizing solution with GPU-accelerated real-time obstacle avoidance and path planning.

Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials BG: Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials BG will showcase its high-speed copper clad laminate (CCL) solutions for AI accelerators used in data centers. CCL is the core material that forms the multilayer PCB structure inside AI accelerators and plays a critical role in ensuring signal integrity and performance stability. With excellent dielectric performance and high reliability, Doosan's CCL enables the stable transmission of ultra-high-speed signals required for next-generation computing.

Doosan's full CES 2026 showcase is January 6-9 during show hours, located in the West Hall - Booth 5840 where visitors can experience hands-on demonstrations, product previews, and expert-led presentations.

About Doosan Group

Doosan Group, founded in 1896, is one of South Korea's oldest and most established corporations. Today, it is a global leader driving innovation across three core business pillars: Clean Energy, Smart Machines, and Advanced Materials. Leveraging its technological strengths in next-generation energy solutions, including SMRs and gas turbines as well as global industrial technologies such as Bobcat compact equipment and AI-powered robotic solutions, Doosan continues to expand its impact worldwide. Throughout its long history, the company has continuously transformed and advanced its business portfolio to focus on industrial technology and sustainable solutions for the future.

More information about the Doosan Group is available at https://www.doosan.com/en.

For more information on Doosan's CES 2026 presence at Doosan Group's booth, please visit Doosan Group at CES 2026 or contact [email protected].

