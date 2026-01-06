CES 2026: Earable Neuroscience Joins National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Network and Unveils Tonino Lamborghini SuperBrain Edition

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earable® Neuroscience, creator of the three-time CES Innovation Award-winning FRENZ Brainband, today announced two major strategic initiatives at CES 2026: official membership in the National Sleep Foundation's (NSF) SleepTech® Network and the global debut of the SuperBrain Edition - the first product of Tonino Lamborghini's new Healthy Lifestyle ecosystem. These announcements mark Earable's evolution from a breakthrough sleep device to a globally recognized cognitive health and lifestyle platform.

Earable Neuroscience Unveils Tonino Lamborghini SuperBrain Edition at CES 2026 with MSRP $1999

The FRENZ Brainband is the world's first consumer EEG wearable combining real-time brainwave tracking with AI-powered audio therapy to help users fall asleep faster, maintain deep focus, and accelerate mental recovery. Backed by Samsung Ventures and Founders Fund, FRENZ has earned three consecutive CES Innovation Awards across Wearables (2023), Accessibility & Aging Tech (2024), and Digital Health (2025), and has been featured in BBC, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Mashable.

National Sleep Foundation SleepTech Network

Earable officially joined NSF's SleepTech Network, a community platform bringing together trendsetters across the sleep technology industry. NSF selected Earable as a Featured Presenter at their CES 2026 media briefing earlier today, where NSF discussed the dynamics of the growing sleep economy and opportunities to build consumer trust in emerging sleep health products.

Throughout CES (January 6–9), as a member of the SleepTech Network, Earable's FRENZ Brainband will appear in the National Sleep Foundation's Booth #53432c in the Digital Health Lounge.

"At CES this year, NSF is excited to feature a range of technology innovators who are part of our SleepTech programming and advocacy. We believe the appropriate use of consumer sleep technologies can help people who seek to improve their sleep," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation.

"By joining the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech Network, we are helping shift the conversation from sleep as a passive state to sleep as an active foundation for daily cognitive performance and well-being" said Kimi Doan, Chief Innovation Officer of Earable Neuroscience.

Tonino Lamborghini SuperBrain Edition

Earable also unveiled a strategic partnership with Tonino Lamborghini, the iconic Italian lifestyle brand known for over four decades of crafting luxury accessories ranging from watches, eyewear, leather goods and jewelry and also luxury beverages from Italian coffee, energy drink, spirits and branded real estate and hospitality experiences. The announcement marks the global debut of Tonino Lamborghini Healthy Lifestyle, with Earable selected as its very first wearable technology partner.

The SuperBrain Edition merges Earable's clinically-proven neuroscience platform with Tonino Lamborghini's heritage of Italian design excellence, creating a bold new category the companies call Luxury Healthy Lifestyle Technology. Built on FRENZ's sleep science features, which help users fall asleep faster and sleep deeper, the SuperBrain Edition extends functionality to daytime usage, training users for better focus throughout the day.

"Launching the first product of our Healthy Lifestyle ecosystem takes the brand I founded almost 45 years ago into a future-oriented lifestyle, together with my daughter Ginevra Lamborghini, the third generation of our family, without ever losing our core values. For me, luxury is a culture, a way of giving time and meaning to ourselves, and this new product is a clear expression of this belief," said Dr. Tonino Lamborghini, Founder of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A.

"Tonino Lamborghini has always celebrated creative energy, passion, and excellence. Since the foundation of our brand, we have explored luxury across different worlds and expressions, always in a timeless spirit - never about showing off, but about depth and meaning. SuperBrain embodies our belief that a sophisticated lifestyle must also care for the mind," said Ginevra Lamborghini, Healthy Lifestyle at Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A.

"SuperBrain is designed for progressive-thinking individuals who are the engineer and the caretaker of their quantified self. Their success is not based on luck, but through years of training and determination," said Kimi Doan. "Together with Tonino Lamborghini, we are transforming high-performance neuroscience into an elegant, iconic expression of modern luxury."

SuperBrain Edition owners gain access to SuperBrain Inner Circle with exclusive premium app access and cognitive performance content for real-time daytime cognitive tracking and peak performance training. The pre-order website will open in March 2026 at the MSRP $1,999. First deliveries scheduled for June 2026.

More details at frenzband.com/superbrain

About Earable Neuroscience Earable Neuroscience is an award-winning deep tech company that invented FRENZ Brainband, the world's first AI-powered EEG-based wearable personalized audio therapy platform. Backed by Samsung Ventures and Founders Fund, 3x CES Innovation Awards honorees. Learn more at http://www.frenzband.com/ .

About the National Sleep Foundation There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. Learn more at www.theNSF.org .

About Tonino Lamborghini Since 1981, Tonino Lamborghini has stood out for its pioneering spirit in design and timeless luxury. Tonino Lamborghini Healthy Lifestyle redefines luxury beyond the visible and the luxury as a mere possession of objects—an invitation to live intensely, with grace and power. Learn more at http://www.lamborghini.it/ .

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00001QP1UTIA1.

SOURCE Earable Neuroscience