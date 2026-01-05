CES 2026: ELEHEAR Unveils Delight, New Completely-In-Canal OTC Hearing Aids Built for Everyday Life

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI-driven innovation continues to reshape consumer electronics, hearing technology is emerging as one of the most meaningful categories on the show floor. At CES 2026 Unveiled, ELEHEAR introduced Delight, its newest FDA-registered over-the-counter hearing aids designed to deliver discreet wear, all-day comfort, and intelligent sound performance in a completely-in-canal (CIC) form factor.

ELEHEAR Delight Unveils

Delight reflects ELEHEAR's mission — Hear the Future — by combining advanced AI-powered sound processing with human-centered design to make high-quality hearing more accessible and natural for everyday use.

Reimagining Discreet Hearing for Modern Lifestyles

Designed to fit fully within the ear canal, Delight offers a compact profile while prioritizing comfort and stability. Its ergonomic ear-wing structure gently secures the device in place using soft, flexible materials, helping distribute pressure evenly within the ear canal for long-wear comfort — including during light physical activities such as jogging and yoga. "Many people want hearing support that fits into their lives without drawing attention or feeling intrusive," said David Hogan, Managing Director of ELEHEAR. "Delight was designed to feel natural, wearable, and intuitive — more like modern consumer tech than traditional hearing devices."

AI-Powered Clarity with VOCCLEAR® Technology

At the core of Delight is ELEHEAR's proprietary VOCCLEAR® AI engine, which continuously analyzes the surrounding sound environment and adapts in real time to enhance speech clarity while reducing background noise. Key capabilities include:

AI-enhanced clarity with intelligent noise reduction delivering up to 24 dB of noise attenuation.

Up to 45 dB of accurate, stable amplification

Smart feedback suppression for whistle-free audio.

During live demonstrations at CES Unveiled, Delight delivered clear, natural conversations even in noisy show-floor conditions — a common challenge for OTC hearing aids.

Smart Features for Everyday Use

Beyond sound performance, Delight integrates features designed for modern, connected lifestyles:

Bluetooth 5.3 for stable, low-latency streaming

AI-powered real-time translation supporting 20 languages

Serene Sound Relief, including white-noise options to support tinnitus comfort

IP67-rated for dust and water resistance — built for reliable, daily-ready performance.

Together, these features position Delight as an intelligent wearable built not only for hearing support, but also for communication, mobility, and daily life.

Availability

ELEHEAR Delight is now available for pre-order, with an early-bird price starting at $299 for a limited time. The pre-sale launch gives early adopters first access to ELEHEAR's newest completely-in-canal hearing innovation following its debut at CES 2026.

During the pre-sale period only, Delight includes an extended 60-day trial, allowing users to experience the product in real-life listening environments with added confidence.

Pre-order details and availability can be found at: https://elehear.com/pages/elehear-delight-hearing-aids-pre-order

SOURCE ELEHEAR