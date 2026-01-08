CES 2026: ULS Robotics' first consumer-grade exoskeleton robot VIATRIX™ wins Innovation Award at its international debut

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ULS Robotics, a leading developer and solution provider of exoskeleton robots, has been at the forefront of delivering one-stop exoskeleton solutions for a wide range of industrial scenarios. At the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in Las Vegas, the company debuted its first consumer-grade exoskeleton robot, the VIATRIX™ range extended powered exoskeleton robot, which secured the CES Innovation Awards® upon its launch.

Featuring an innovative Float360™ floating hip joint mechanism, coupled with self-developed automotive-grade motors and an AI gait learning system, VIATRIX™, carrying a name of Latin origin meaning "traveler," is designed to provide outdoor enthusiasts with intelligent power-assist experience, it's adaptable to different road conditions with fashionable design, empowering users to break through limits and discover new horizons throughout the journey.

"The launch of VIATRIX™ marks ULS Robotics' official entry into the consumer market as a leader in industrial-grade exoskeletons. We have transformed 20 years of technological accumulation and 7 years of industrial applications validation into a truly intelligent device designed for outdoor life," said Xu Zhenhua, founder and CEO of ULS Robotics.

VIATRIX™ highlights multiple innovations that are bringing exoskeleton to a new paradigm:

The Float360 ™ floating hip joint mechanism is an industry-pioneering innovation, enabling smooth execution of wide-range movements such as splits and deep squats.

is an industry-pioneering innovation, enabling smooth execution of wide-range movements such as splits and deep squats. The proprietary automotive-grade servo motor ensures exceptional stability and delivers formidable power with high efficiency.

ensures exceptional stability and delivers formidable power with high efficiency. The large-capacity battery supports up to 25km of operation, and is suitable for extreme environments ranging from -20°C to 65°C.

supports up to 25km of operation, and is suitable for extreme environments ranging from -20°C to 65°C. The AI adaptive learning system can learn user gait patterns to provide personalized assistance.

Regarded as a "bellwether" in the international consumer electronics field, the CES Innovation Awards®, presented by CTA (Consumer Technology Association), recognize and honor exceptional designs and engineering in consumer technology that tackle global challenges and drive meaningful change. As the award-winning exoskeleton product at this year's CES Innovation Awards, VIATRIX™ not only validates its forward-looking technology and practical application but also highlights the brand's pioneering role in transitioning from a leader in industrial-grade exoskeletons to a breakthrough in the consumer market.

ULS Robotics owns significant advantages in the industrial-grade sector, with five generations of product iterations, the product line now covers upper limbs, waist, lower limbs, and full-body skeletons, which are deployed in over 30 industries including automotive manufacturing, logistics, emergency rescue and construction.

The brand's extensive product portfolio now features models such as FIT-HV PRO active electric waist exoskeleton robot, FIT-U PRO upper limb exoskeleton robot, PES-B passive elastic suit-back and PES-U mechanical energy-storing exoskeleton. With widely recognized technological capabilities, some of the flagship products have taken part in projects such as the filming of "The Wandering Earth II" and Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

This is ULS Robotics' third journey to CES, in 2025 all its exhibits were sold out during the trade show. Visitors are welcome to join ULS Robotics at CES 2026 (booth 8929) to experience VIATRIX™ and enjoy fun games.

For more information, please visit: https://ulsrobotics.com/.

About ULS Robotics

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Shanghai, ULS Robotics, a technology-driven exoskeleton brand at the forefront of innovation, specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of general-purpose exoskeleton robots, along with providing comprehensive supporting solutions. Its product lineup spans upper limb, waist, lower limb, and full-body exoskeletons, catering to diverse applications from industrial settings to consumer use.

Committed to expanding the reach of exoskeleton technology across various fields, ULS Robotics aims to empower everyday life through technology. ULS Robotics has successfully expanded its presence into 25 countries and regions worldwide, including Germany, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.

