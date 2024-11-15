CES Innovation Awards 2025 Selects Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (MAC Version) as Honoree

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global consumer electronics brand, Baseus has instilled a dedication to creating pioneering and practical products that make life easier for users. This commitment to exceptional devices is now being recognized on an international level. Baseus is honored to announce dual recognition at CES 2025 for its groundbreaking products. The Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac version) has been awarded as a CES Innovation Awards 2025 honoree, the second of which will be announced on the January 7, 2025.

Baseus CES Innovation Awards 2025

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition that honors and acknowledges outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each. For now, the response to the Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac version) has reached new heights of acclamation and praise. Let's go over some of the key highlights of the CES Innovation Awards 2025 honoree.

Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac version)

Enhanced 11-in-1 Expansion: The Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac version) is a uniquely versatile laptop docking station equipped with eleven ports. These include 2 4K@60Hz HDMI ports, 2 DisplayPort sockets, 1 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports that all support 10Gbps data transfer, and an additional USB-A 2.0 port for extended connectivity. You also enjoy 100W power delivery through a USB-C port, a 3,5mm AUX jack, and Gigabit Ethernet. These all allow you to meet any need with efficiency and expanded compatibility.

Efficient Triple Display for Windows: The Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac version) can also seamlessly enhance and expand display monitor capabilities. The Spacemate 11-in-1 allows you to connect up to three 4K monitors at the same time for the ultimate multi-monitor setup through the use of its HDMI and DisplayPort sockets. This creates a stunning visual display that will ultimately boost productivity, elevate your workstation, and enable easier multitasking. Please note that MacOS systems do not support triple-display mode and can only extend one display with connected monitors under the extension mode.

10Gbps Rapid Data Transmission: Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (1 USB-C and 2 USB-A), the Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac version) reaches up to 10Gbps data transmission speeds – allowing users to transfer 20GB files in just 20 seconds. The Spacemate docking station ensures fast and secure transfers for a new level of reliable efficiency.

Innovative Upright Design & Screen-Lock: To maintain the sleek and professional look of all Baseus products, the Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac version) features a unique, upright aluminum design with a magnetic base to maximize desktop space – giving you more space to work while seamlessly blending into your workspace. The built-in LED digital screen provides easy access to the connection status of each port at a glance while the advanced screen-lock button allows users to simply secure sensitive information with one touch on individual screens as necessary – giving you optimal privacy in any workspace.

PD 100W Fast Charging: The Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac version) boasts a 100W maximum power input through its USB-C PD port – easily supporting pass-through charging to your laptop with an output of up to 85W. The Spacemate docking station provides reliable and enduring power all day long. While a power adaptor and input cable are not included with the docking station, it's recommended to connect a 65w or above adaptor and use a 100w adapter once the device is fully loaded.

The 2025 CES Innovation Awards is all about rewarding intelligent design and impressive workmanship. Baseus is privileged to have been chosen as an honoree at the prestigious event to showcase the true brilliance, practicality, and genius behind the Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac version).

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

