CES Investments Is Pleased to Announce that Markus Giebel Has Been Appointed as Global Managing Partner in Charge of Real Estate, Private Equity and Alternative Investment Funds

DUBAI, UAE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Event, CES Investments announced that Markus Giebel has been appointed as Global Managing Partner in charge of Real Estate, Private Equity and Alternative Investment Funds. Markus Giebel's 30 year plus track record and over 3 years as a Managing Partner of CES Investments will lead three new funds under the CES Investments DIFC License. The German Guf Real Estate Fund, Balanced Growth Fund, and the Heritage Gold Fund.

The Balanced Growth Fund is investing in India Tech companies and PE Real Estate opportunities, 2 non-related asset classes in order to reduce risks aiming to provide an estimated annual IRR of 16%.

India Tech has been at the forefront of investments in 2021 and produced 44 unicorns, which positioned India in 2nd place just behind the USA. At the same time, Luxury real estate has entered a 42% growth outperforming all other real estate segments. The Balanced Growth Fund is taking advantage of an investment into these non-related asset classes aiming to deliver an annual IRR of 16% by significantly reducing the investment risk.

About Markus Giebel

Markus Giebel is a German national. He was previously the CEO of Deyaar Development PJSC, a publicly traded real estate company. At Deyaar, Markus was responsible for the development of over one million square metres of residential and commercial real estate, with a combined value of over US$5 billion. Before joining Deyaar, he was the youngest ever Vice President of Corning, a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He holds several board positions and has over 20 patents in his name. He has received several awards, including the CEO Award, the Leadership Award, the Entrepreneur Award and Inventor of the Year Award, amongst others. Markus graduated with a master's degree from the Technical University of Munich and an MBA from the Swiss Business School.

Capital and Equity Solutions Investments (CES Investments) is incorporated in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

