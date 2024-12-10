CES Power Acquires Base Craft, a Provider of Specialty Services and Equipment for the Motion Picture Industry

Platform will Serve as the Basis for Newly Created CES Studio Services Division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power LLC ("CES"), a leading global provider of infrastructure for live events, today announced that it has acquired Base Craft, LLC ("Base Craft" or "the Company"), a provider of high-quality specialty services and equipment for the motion picture industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CES, a provider of turnkey services including sustainable mobile power, distribution, temperature control, WiFi, and networking solutions, is backed by Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied").

Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, and with facilities across six states, Base Craft's on-site equipment includes production trailers, trucks, basecamp, power generation, battery storage and HVAC equipment. This includes passenger vehicles, truck and tractor rentals, as well as solar trailers for hair and makeup, wardrobe, camera and sound, and various other production equipment.

Concurrent with the acquisition, CES announced the launch of CES Studio Services, a new division dedicated to providing bundled solutions for film, television and the broadcast industry. CES Studio Services will seek additional opportunities and partnerships to build upon this strategic platform. The entire Base Craft management team, including Jeffrey Gowing, Hunter Andrews, Welch Lambeth, and Aaron Pigg, will join the CES Studio Services leadership team.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff, Hunter, Welch, Aaron, and the entire Base Craft team as we aim to become the provider of choice for the television and motion picture industry in North America. Our scale, footprint, team, industry experience and breadth of quality equipment distinguishes CES Studio Services in a fragmented market," said Greg Landa, CEO of CES. "CES Studio Services, backed by the full capabilities of the CES organization worldwide, is now the one-stop shop for all essential services, regardless of the scope and scale of the production."

"We are pleased to become part of the CES family and look forward to future growth opportunities," said Mr. Gowing. "CES's experience and resources will add to our product line and strengthen our ability to service both new and existing partners and clients."

Base Craft is CES's 13th acquisition since being acquired by Allied in June 2021, and CES will continue to actively seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest.

"The acquisition of Base Craft and the creation of CES Studio Services are significant milestones in the CES strategic growth story," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "The film industry is a natural fit with CES's live entertainment business, and we believe this new division is ripe for growth. Base Craft provides additional competencies and vital locations that will help CES further expand its footprint and achieve its goal of becoming a leading player in its industry."

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest profile events. CES offers a full range of technology-driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com.

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm which currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

