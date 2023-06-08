CES Power Announces Partnership Extension with James Roe for 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone Season

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish race car driver James Roe and CES Power, the leading global provider of cutting-edge power generation, distribution, and temperature control equipment, today announced the extension of their partnership, pioneered in 2022, for the 2023 INDY NXT™ by Firestone championship.

Roe is piloting the No. 29 car of Andretti Autosport this season in INDY NXT – the official development series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Originally from Naas, Co. Kildare, Ireland, the 24-year-old has found success all over the world in his racing journey with wins and podiums in British Formula Ford, US Formula 3, USF Pro 2000, and most recently, European GT3.

For more than two decades, CES Power, previously known as CAT Entertainment, has been a global leader in custom, cutting-edge solutions for large-scale live events. Its impressive roster of clients includes major music festivals such as Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza, as well as prestigious sporting events such as the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula One. With 24/7 worldwide services that encompass power generation, power distribution, HVAC, and uninterrupted power supplies, CES Power is committed to delivering seamless, reliable solutions to meet the needs of its clients. Just recently, CES Power announced the launch of its new sister division, CES Technologies. The new generation of event infrastructure, CES Technologies, offers a comprehensive range of services, including site management software, zero emissions equipment, drone mapping surveys, wifi, and camera networks.

In the racing space, CES Power is powering up the Porsche Motorsport North America 963 Customer Support Program with two hauler mounted generators – both know the hybrid engine era is on the horizon, and a trusted brand like CES Power will be needed.

"Our work with James is a strong reflection of this vision. Together, we're racing not just towards the finish line but towards a cleaner and more efficient future," said Greg Landa, CEO, CES Power.

The INDY NXT championship will be in action next on June 18th as Roe and his competitors travel to the storied course at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America with live coverage in the United States on Peacock. Roe will feature the CES Power logo on the upper area of the race suit and on the front end of his Andretti Autosport machine.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its customers. CES Power offers a full range of technology-driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com .

