CES Recognized as a Niche Player in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ 2023 for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Services, Worldwide

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES, a leading global provider of modernizing Business Process & Technology Services, is proud to announce its recognition as a Niche Player in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ 2023 for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing services. 

This recognition is a testament to CES's commitment to delivering digital finance solutions with process innovation and transformation expertise across verticals. By investing in automation and AI, CES continues to streamline business processes and digitize financial operations.

"We are excited to be included in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ 2023 for Finance & Accounting BPO services," said Venkat Davarapalli, President & CEO of CES. He added, "This achievement is an affirmation of our strong commitment towards our client's digital finance transformation journey orchestrated by our dedicated team of domain experts."

Gartner disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CES

CES is a trusted global provider of high-quality niche technology and business process modernization services for enterprises. CES's portfolio spans Digital Transformation, Business Process Modernization, Enterprise Application Services, Managed IT, Cloud SaaS, and Cyber Security services to drive productivity, cost optimization, and digitization. With a collaborative partnership, proprietary technology solutions, and innovative operating models, the company focuses on long-term value generation for its clients. The company has a presence across two continents, with major delivery centers in Hyderabad, Chennai, Vizag, and Chicago.

