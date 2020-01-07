CES Reveal: Mobility Hub Operating System from FlashParking is the Key for Smart Cities to Transition Parking Assets into Mobility Hubs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2020, FlashParking , the leader in parking technology, will unveil their Mobility Hub Operating System: a platform powering the evolution of isolated parking assets into connected mobility hubs that are more efficient, intelligent, and adaptable than garages and surface lots of the past. From January 7th - 9th, FlashParking will demo how their operating system offers asset owners and operators a single management platform for maximizing parking asset value, diversifying revenue, and integrating into smarter cities.

The explosion of electric vehicles, ride-sharing services, and scooters coupled with the current trends of urbanization, e-commerce, electrification, and autonomy requires a significant infrastructure evolution to meet the growing demands of the mobility ecosystem of today and tomorrow. To face this problem head-on, FlashParking is elevating the role of parking assets in smart city environments by empowering to become modern hubs, where parking, mobility, logistics, and transportation intersect. With FlashParking's Mobility Hub Operating System, built on Microsoft Azure, asset owners and operators can manage the threshold of these new connected mobility hubs through a cloud-based platform that delivers enhanced parking, unrivaled business intelligence, and mobility ecosystem extensibility.

"Trends in mobility are moving so fast that if each stakeholder tries to optimize the system for only their best interest, we risk grid-locking our city streets into one giant parking lot," said Neil Golson, EVP of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships. "FlashParking's vision to transform parking assets into mobility hubs that act as congestion capacitors, as multi-modal logistics hubs, and as a marketplace for busy consumers and their autonomous, electric vehicles is a simple and somewhat obvious solution to cleaning up the littered landscape and unlocking the smart city. Our EV charging demo with mobility partner EVgo at CES is just a sample of what's possible with the power of our operating system that is helping build more efficient cities with parking infrastructure at the center."

"As we work with local leaders to bring smart cities to life, integrating new and evolving forms of mobility in a sustainable way is a challenge, and we're excited to collaborate with FlashParking to deliver enhanced parking and mobility services," said Cameron Carr, Director, IoT Strategy, Scale Solutions and Smart City, Microsoft. "FlashParking's Azure-based cloud platform delivers an extensible foundation of parking technology, robust business intelligence to inform strategy and the open-API architecture to connect with other smart city infrastructure."

A mobility hub starts with the physical asset: parking garages and lots that have been a part of the city landscape for the last century. For the large part of that century, those parking assets remained isolated and stagnant while innovation in mobility surged – until now. FlashParking's Mobility Hub Operating System is the foundation for these assets to become more than just parking; mobility hubs are configured to offer a strategic set of services based upon platform insight and intelligence. FlashParking's technology platform is comprised of:

Mobile-first, Cloud-based Platform – Dynamic, future-ready system that delivers anytime, anywhere access and visibility across a portfolio for easier management, while a mobile-first approach creates a more modern, enhanced customer experience.

– Dynamic, future-ready system that delivers anytime, anywhere access and visibility across a portfolio for easier management, while a mobile-first approach creates a more modern, enhanced customer experience. Real-time Visibility and Intelligence – Instantaneous insight and intelligence across every asset, from a single-site to an enterprise-level portfolio.

– Instantaneous insight and intelligence across every asset, from a single-site to an enterprise-level portfolio. Frictionless Access – Effortless entry and exit for a world-class customer experience that keeps guests coming back.

– Effortless entry and exit for a world-class customer experience that keeps guests coming back. Evergreen System – Over-the-air software updates deliver complete extensibility without any downtime and ensure you're running the latest and best version of the platform.

– Over-the-air software updates deliver complete extensibility without any downtime and ensure you're running the latest and best version of the platform. Extensible Ecosystem of Partners – Open-API architecture enables assets to integrate with an ecosystem of partners that offer staging for TNCs, charging for electric vehicles, cleaning and servicing, drone launching and landing, and points for delivering.

For more info on FlashParking's mobility hub integrating with off-street EV charging partner EVgo, contact sales@flashparking.com or, to learn more about FlashParking's mobility hub operating system, visit www.flashparking.com .

About FlashParking

FlashParking is a leading parking technology company that addresses some of the most complex transportation problems facing urban societies. Founded in 2011 with a simple mission to perfect the parking experiences, FlashParking has grown to serve thousands of operations, enterprise portfolios, and smart cities nationwide. Today, the company is enabling traditional parking assets to evolve into next-generation mobility hubs by implementing future-ready hardware and software infrastructure, a powerful business intelligence engine, and a robust partner ecosystem. FlashParking is the best parking solution for today and the only mobility solution for tomorrow. Visit us at flashparking.com to learn more.

