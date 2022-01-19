CES USA 2022: TCL Electronics and Dispelix Present Key Enabling Technologies for Augmented Reality Glasses

ESPOO, Finland and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispelix and TCL Electronics unveiled their work which leverages FULL COLOR, MicroLED AR solutions to businesses and consumers alike. At this year's CES Show, the companies have partnered to share strengths. TCL Electronics presented their latest smart glasses technology, providing a total solution with small form factor and full vivid color image quality on the thinnest waveguide available.

Dispelix (Finland), the global leader of waveguide displays, and TCL Electronics, the global electronics provider, co-develop cutting edge solution with customized waveguide and full color microLED, offering smart glasses with Augmented Reality support, which means they can add layers of digital information over the user's vision through the glasses. In early October, TCL Electronics announced its glasses can project navigation routes in front of your eyes making it easier to turn exactly where the map shows without any worries of checking your phone.

The benefits of AR applications affect various industries, from healthcare to manufacturing. PwC estimates that Augmented Reality will add over 1 trillion USD to the global economy by 2030. Lightweight smart glasses will play an important part, but most encounter substantial technical challenges in early development. TCL Electronics and Dispelix waste no time and address such challenges of image resolution, field of view (FoV), power consumption without the need for a big headset or large frameware.

"At this moment, we are proud to announce our state-of-the-art AR glasses. TCL Electronics not only unveils our cinematic and TV innovation, but we're also excited to expand our portfolio utilizing our well-known technology and innovation, together with Dispelix's waveguides", said Justin Zhang, the R&D director of TCL LEINIAO Innovation.

Dispelix continues to expand breakthroughs and fundamentally change the way waveguide and display technology is designed. "Today, working together with TCL Electronics leveraging their strong innovation and strategy has been an exciting time for us. It's allowed us to execute quickly to fuel the growth of this dynamic market in China and all over the world. We're confident with the performance and made a great hit as expected at CES in Las Vegas, NV", said Jussi Rahomaki, President Dispelix, USA. "We're pleased to see the successful application of Dispelix in TCL's project. The technology successfully landing in China demonstrates Dispelix's focus and concentration on the Chinese market to achieve efficient and in-depth cooperation & support for key customers". Said Andy Fan, Dispelix China GM.

About Dispelix

Dispelix is a waveguide designer and manufacturer that delivers visionary augmented and mixed reality see-through displays for consumer and enterprise solutions. Its patented DPX waveguides unlock new freedoms in AR product design with unmatched image quality, performance and efficiency. Led by the world's most sought-after experts in optics, photonics and manufacturing, Dispelix powers AR experiences that push boundaries. Dispelix is headquartered in Finland, with offices in US, China and Taiwan. Learn more at dispelix.com

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November

1999. The Company is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacturing and sales of smart screen, smart

mobile and connected device, smart commercial display, smart home products and other

diversified IoT products, as well as independently developed home Internet services. TCL

Electronics is the only diversified consumer electronics company within the industry in China

with vertically integrated supply chain. Focusing on the smart display business, supported by 5G

technology and "AI x IoT" strategy, TCL Electronics is committed to providing a smart and healthy

life in households, mobile and commercial scenarios, and dedicated to becoming a global leading

smart technology company. TCL Electronics is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

program and is included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, the Hang Seng

Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index, and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark

Index. Every year since 2018, the Company has received an A rating for ESG from Hang Seng

Indexes Company Limited. For more information, please visit the website of investor relations

of TCL Electronics: http://electronics.tcl.com, or TCL Electronics Investor Relations WeChat Page.

