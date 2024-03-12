CESAR® Canine Cuisine Unveils New Wet Dog Food Mini-Pouches for Convenient On-the-Go Canine Dining

Give your dog a gourmet meal in easy peel-and-serve packaging, designed to provide a hassle-free dining experience

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CESAR® Canine Cuisine, proudly part of Mars, is introducing a new product innovation – CESAR® Filets in Gravy Wet Dog Food Mini-Pouch – offering pet parents a new convenient feeding format while serving the same savory satisfaction fans of the brand have come to love.

New CESAR® Filets in Gravy Wet Dog Food Mini-Pouch comes in an easy peel-and-serve packaging and is now available in three delicious flavors – Filet Mignon, Rotisserie Chicken and Wood-Grilled Chicken.

"Pet parents know and love our CESAR brand for its culinary-forward recipes across our wet and dry food varieties," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer of Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "With the introduction of CESAR Mini-Pouch, we are providing pet food shoppers with even more gourmet meals and feeding choices in flavors their dogs love."

CESAR Mini-Pouch comes in an easy peel-and-serve packaging, designed to provide a hassle-free dining experience for pets and pet parents alike. Whether served alone or as a delightful topper on dry kibble, these small pouches bring an exciting twist to mealtime, ensuring your furry friend enjoys every bite.

The convenient size of CESAR Mini-Pouch makes them an ideal choice for busy pet parents and their on-the-go companions. Whether at the park, on a hike, or traveling, these small pouches allow pet parents to show their love for their pups, no matter where life takes them. In fact, not all dogs finish their full tray in one serving, so CESAR Mini-Pouch helps to provide pet parents with a smaller serving size when feeding their adult dog.

CESAR Mini-Pouch is made with real chicken or beef and is made with no fillers or artificial flavors, so pet parents can feel confident giving their dog a tasty entrée or meal complement to help keep them happy and healthy.

The CESAR Mini-Pouch line features three delicious flavors – Filet Mignon, Rotisserie Chicken and Wood-Grilled Chicken – and comes in single, 10-, 20- and 40-count packs. They are now available in-store and online at mass retailers and pet stores nationwide.

To learn more about the new CESAR Mini-Pouch, visit CESAR.com

